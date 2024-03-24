Connect with us

The Ladies Open Up About Love in Episode 9 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

Oluchi Amajuoyi Talks Women's Month & Playing the Role of Adanna in the Showmax Nigeria Original "Cheta'M"

Wedding Bells? A Baby? Watch Episode 6 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

"I'll Like to See More Stories Correcting Biases Around Women’s Realities" - Martha Ehinome

Episode 9 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is about Lies, Secrets & Karma | Watch

Mo Abudu's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" is Set to be Directed by Idris Elba

Watch Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw & Juliet Ibrahim in the Trailer for "Nine"

BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Documentary “Where the Heck is My Period?” is Now on Prime Video

#AMVCA10: “Mami Wata”, “Breathe Of Life” & “A Tribe Called Judah” Lead Nominations | See Full List

The nominations for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards by Multichoice Nigeria for 2024 are in. The AMVCA is an annual award presented by Multichoice to recognise outstanding achievements in television, film, entertainment and now in digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African content.

The AMVCA ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on May 20 and broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels.

Leading this year’s nominees list are movies like “Mami Wata,” “A Tribe Called Judah,” Breathe of Life, and Jagun Jagun.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Digital Content

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Grown

Her Dark Past

Somewhere in Kole

Full-Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Costume Design

Over The Bridge – Demola Adeyemi

Fumilayo Ransome – Kuti (Bolanle AustenPeters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, Clement Effanga)

Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe)

Mami Wata (Bunmi Demilola Fashina)

Breathe of Life (Daniel Obasi)

Best Makeup

Over The Bridge (Francesca Otaigbe)

Mami Wata (Campbell Precious Arebamen)

Mojisola (Hadizat Gambo)

Jagun Jagun (Hakeem Onilogbo)

A Tribe Called Judah (Feyisayo Oyebisi)

Best Writing TV series

Skinny Girls in Transit (s7)
Bunmi Ajakaiye
Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
Abdul Tijani- Ahmed

Wura (s2)
Jeffery David Musa
Olumide Kuti
Esther Oyiza Kokori

Visa On Arrival
Bovi Ugboma

MTV Shuga Naija
The MTV
Staying Alive Foundation

Volume
Mona Ombogo

Masquerades of Aniedo
Timendo Aghahowa
Motunde Akiode

Slum King
Donald Tombia
Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
Fatimah Binta Gimsay
Xavier Ighordje

Best Writing Movie

Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore
Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko
Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola
Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani
Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora
ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola
Mami Wata – CJ Obasi

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola – A Bride’s True Price?
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water For Gold)
Sowing Hope

Best Series Scripted

Volume
Wura (s2)
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles

To vote for the nominees, click here.
