Movies & TV
#AMVCA10: “Mami Wata”, “Breathe Of Life” & “A Tribe Called Judah” Lead Nominations | See Full List
The nominations for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards by Multichoice Nigeria for 2024 are in. The AMVCA is an annual award presented by Multichoice to recognise outstanding achievements in television, film, entertainment and now in digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African content.
The AMVCA ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on May 20 and broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels.
Leading this year’s nominees list are movies like “Mami Wata,” “A Tribe Called Judah,” Breathe of Life, and Jagun Jagun.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Digital Content
National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past
Somewhere in Kole
Full-Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
Best Lead Actress
Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Costume Design
Over The Bridge – Demola Adeyemi
Fumilayo Ransome – Kuti (Bolanle Austen– Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, Clement Effanga)
Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe)
Mami Wata (Bunmi Demilola Fashina)
Breathe of Life (Daniel Obasi)
Best Makeup
Over The Bridge (Francesca Otaigbe)
Mami Wata (Campbell Precious Arebamen)
Mojisola (Hadizat Gambo)
Jagun Jagun (Hakeem Onilogbo)
A Tribe Called Judah (Feyisayo Oyebisi)
Best Writing TV series
Skinny Girls in Transit (s7)
Bunmi Ajakaiye
Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
Abdul Tijani- Ahmed
Wura (s2)
Jeffery David Musa
Olumide Kuti
Esther Oyiza Kokori
Visa On Arrival
Bovi Ugboma
MTV Shuga Naija
The MTV
Staying Alive Foundation
Volume
Mona Ombogo
Masquerades of Aniedo
Timendo Aghahowa
Motunde Akiode
Slum King
Donald Tombia
Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
Fatimah Binta Gimsay
Xavier Ighordje
Best Writing Movie
Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore
Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko
Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola
Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani
Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora
ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola
Mami Wata – CJ Obasi
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola – A Bride’s True Price?
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water For Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Series Scripted
Volume
Wura (s2)
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles