AMVCA10: “Mami Wata”, “Breathe Of Life” & “A Tribe Called Judah” Lead Nominations | See Full List

The nominations for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards by Multichoice Nigeria for 2024 are in. The AMVCA is an annual award presented by Multichoice to recognise outstanding achievements in television, film, entertainment and now in digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African content.

The AMVCA ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on May 20 and broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels.

Leading this year’s nominees list are movies like “Mami Wata,” “A Tribe Called Judah,” Breathe of Life, and Jagun Jagun.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Digital Content

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan) Orisa (Odunlade Adekola) Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah) Best Indigenous Language (East Africa) Where The River Divides Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) Wandongwa Nakupenda Itifaki Best Indigenous Language (South Africa) Service To Heart Uncle Limbani Motshameko O Kotsi Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie Grown Her Dark Past Somewhere in Kole Full-Time Husband The 11th Commandment Mfumukazi Best Scripted M-Net Original Slum King Half Open Window Itura The Passenger Magic Room Best Unscripted M-Net Original What Will People Say The Irabors’ Forever After Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) Date My Family Zambia Royal Qlique (Season 2) Best Indigenous M-Net Original The Passenger Nana Akoto Apo Irora Iya Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu) Best Short Film T’egbon T’aburo Broken Mask Eighteenth Year Man and Masquerades A Place Called Forward Best Supporting Actor Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna) Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) Gregory Ojefua (This is Life) Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah) Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel) Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge) Best Supporting Actress Joke Silva (Over the Bridge) Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior) Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book) Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) Eliane Umuhire (Omen) Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos) Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi) Best Lead Actor Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) Stan Nze (Afamefuna) Marc Zinga (Omen) Gideon Okeke (Egun) David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel) Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book) Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior) Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos) Best Lead Actress Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge) Lucie Debay (Omen) Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade) Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi) Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel) Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata) Kehinde Bankole (Adire) Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah) Best Costume Design Over The Bridge – Demola Adeyemi Fumilayo Ransome – Kuti (Bolanle Austen– Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, Clement Effanga) Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe) Mami Wata (Bunmi Demilola Fashina) Breathe of Life (Daniel Obasi) Best Makeup Over The Bridge (Francesca Otaigbe) Mami Wata (Campbell Precious Arebamen) Mojisola (Hadizat Gambo) Jagun Jagun (Hakeem Onilogbo) A Tribe Called Judah (Feyisayo Oyebisi) Best Writing TV series Skinny Girls in Transit (s7)

Bunmi Ajakaiye

Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi

Abdul Tijani- Ahmed Wura (s2)

Jeffery David Musa

Olumide Kuti

Esther Oyiza Kokori Visa On Arrival

Bovi Ugboma MTV Shuga Naija

The MTV

Staying Alive Foundation Volume

Mona Ombogo Masquerades of Aniedo

Timendo Aghahowa

Motunde Akiode Slum King

Donald Tombia

Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi

Fatimah Binta Gimsay

Xavier Ighordje Best Writing Movie Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore

Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko

Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola

Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani

Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora

ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola

Mami Wata – CJ Obasi Best Documentary Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola – A Bride’s True Price?

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water For Gold)

Sowing Hope Best Series Scripted Volume

Wura (s2)

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles