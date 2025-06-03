Connect with us

All Hail the “Iyalode”! Toyin Abraham Leads a Film Fit for Queens | Watch Trailer

Toyin Abraham stars in “Iyalode,” a powerful Nollywood film about a woman rewriting history, co-produced by Kolawole Ajeyemi and directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Opening in cinemas on 6th June, “Iyalode” is a new historical drama that explores themes of legacy, resistance, and power through the story of a woman who challenges societal expectations.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and co-produced by Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, the film features a cast of established Nollywood names, including Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bukky Wright, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Chatta, Peju Ogunmola, Aisha Lawal, and more stars.

At its centre is a woman who doesn’t just wear a crown, she builds a kingdom. The film presents a fictional narrative grounded in cultural context, bringing attention to gender roles, tradition, and personal agency.

Iyalode continues the growing trend of Nigerian cinema exploring complex female protagonists in period or political settings.

Watch the trailer below.

