All Hail the “Iyalode”! Toyin Abraham Leads a Film Fit for Queens | Watch Trailer

Opening in cinemas on 6th June, “Iyalode” is a new historical drama that explores themes of legacy, resistance, and power through the story of a woman who challenges societal expectations.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and co-produced by Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, the film features a cast of established Nollywood names, including Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bukky Wright, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Chatta, Peju Ogunmola, Aisha Lawal, and more stars.

At its centre is a woman who doesn’t just wear a crown, she builds a kingdom. The film presents a fictional narrative grounded in cultural context, bringing attention to gender roles, tradition, and personal agency.

“Iyalode“ continues the growing trend of Nigerian cinema exploring complex female protagonists in period or political settings.

Watch the trailer below.