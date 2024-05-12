Connect with us

We are gradually drawing the curtains on the 2024 AMVCA, but not until we bring you all the major highlights from the event. From the Cultural Day outfits to the stunning red carpet looks, the energy was electric.

The award ceremony itself was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with tearful acceptance speeches (think Chimeze Imo’s Trailblazer Award win) and moments of pure joy (Kehinde Bankole’s delight upon winning Best Lead Actress for “Adire“). A surprise performance by Shaffy Bello and Seyi Sodimu reuniting for their classic hit “Love Me Jeje” took us all down memory lane. It was a night that truly captured the spirit of African entertainment!

Genoveva Umeh, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Anna in Eku Edewor’sBreath Of Life,” offered a heartfelt message of inspiration to aspiring actors

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Also, see below her ‘GRWM’ video with us

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENOVEVA UMEH (@gen0vevaumeh)

Chimeze Imo’s tearful acceptance speech for the Trailblazer Award left the audience feeling emotional. The AMVCA Trailblazer Award is a special award given by MultiChoice through Africa Magic for outstanding achievement the previous year.

Watch his emotional speech below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The last time Shaffy Bello and Seyi Sodimu performed together must have been decades ago, but this night at the AMVCAs, the duo graced the stage together to perform their classic hits, “Love Me Jeje”  (1997) and “Money Man” (2005)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Despite the “multitude of choices,” Layi Wasabi was awarded the best digital content creator, watch his hilarious speech below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kehinde Bankole was almost speechless when she received her award for best lead actress for her role in “Adire,” and we can’t fault her, she truly deserved it. She was also stunning in a floor-length embellished glittery gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Wale Ojo almost took us to church when he raised a thanksgiving song before giving his speech. Who knew he could sing too?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Veterans of the screen, Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) and Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), were awarded the AMVCA Merit Award, an honorary award presented by MultiChoice through Africa Magic for their lifetime contribution to the development of African cinema

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lagos Gist (@lagos_gist)

