BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

Each year, the AMVCA red carpet inevitably becomes the venue for fashion houses to show off their recent masterpieces, be it straight from the runway or rendered custom, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was no different as it held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion.

Nana Akua Addo made another resounding fashion-forward statement in an Endless Echo Hat and well-sculpted 3D dress from Yartel Ghana, Chioma Ikokwu kept up the Met Gala 2024 “The Garden of Time” theme in a Weiz Dhurm Franklyn masterpiece tagged “The Vine” while Toke Makinwa fitly lit up the red carpet returning as its host in a gorgeous ensemble from Veekee James.

Neo Akpofure was “the drama” in a fully beaded form-fitting suit and OkuSaga Adeoluwa played Barbie’s Ken, showing the gents how to show up in pink while Richard Mofe-Damijo did it for the culture on the theme as African Royalty.

Looking through the evening’s most striking and daring ensembles offers an insight into the significance each celebrity attached to creating a lasting impression in the highly coveted best-dressed category of this year’s AMVCA awards. Combining elegance with individuality, presented below are the 12 standout stars who truly shone at the 2024 AMVCA awards.

Nana Akua Addo



Dress:@yoli_koomson

Designer:@yartelgh

Hair:@adefunkeee

Makeup:@flirtyfacesbybee

Hat:@heidi_337

Photo: @felixcrown

Osas Ighodaro

Dress: @veekeejames_official

Makeup: @lokengoo

Hair: @touchofibee

Photo: @officialphotofreak

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Styling :@swankyjerry

Outfit: @dejiandkola

Shoe: @313eko

Beads: @beadsandu_plus

Photo: @olasunkanmi_iroko

Uche Montana

Dress: @veekeejames_official

Styling: @regalbydovin

Hairstylist: @touchofibee

Makeup: @maftysignature

Earrings: @wowaccessories

Photo: @officialphotofreak

Toke Makinwa

Outfit: @veekeejames_official

Stylist: @hfstylebook

Jewellery: @meeyas_link

Hairstylist: @hairbybukks_

Make-up: @wunmique

Photo: @photokulture

Chioma (GoodHair) Ikokwu

Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @goodhairltd

Install: @hairbyposhclass

Photo: @photokulture

Beauty Estanyi Tukura

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Jewellery: @bozjewelry

Hairstylist: @hairbyposhclass

Make-up: @bridgys_faces

Photo: @mydadsboss

OkuSaga Adeoluwa

Designer: @ladelmen

Stylist: @k.in.g_black

Watch: @crivelofficial

Photo: @yorlahshots

Mitchel Ukachukwu

Creative director: @nzuberobert

Makeup: @diolsclassics

Hair: @liisignature

Fashion stylist: @curvesandstitches_

Dress: @curvesandstitches_

Photo: @davidsignature3

Neo Akpofure

Styling: @gabrielanthonys

Photo: @nayteez.txi

Tomike Adeoye

Designer: @veekeejames_official

Makeup Artist: @tmtbylayinka

Stylist: @regalbydovin

Hairstylist: @tobbiestouch

Accessories @wowaccessorries

Photo: @olamide_david

Larry Hector

Outfit: @nwosu____official

Beading: @beadedby_ann

Footwear: @kiingdaviids

Face art: @mayowa_aderoju

Photo: @mydadsboss

Who Won Best Dressed At The AMVCAs 2024?

VOTE YOUR FAVOURITE NOW ON