Beauty
BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA
Each year, the AMVCA red carpet inevitably becomes the venue for fashion houses to show off their recent masterpieces, be it straight from the runway or rendered custom, tailored specifically to each celebrity in attendance. The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was no different as it held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion.
Nana Akua Addo made another resounding fashion-forward statement in an Endless Echo Hat and well-sculpted 3D dress from Yartel Ghana, Chioma Ikokwu kept up the Met Gala 2024 “The Garden of Time” theme in a Weiz Dhurm Franklyn masterpiece tagged “The Vine” while Toke Makinwa fitly lit up the red carpet returning as its host in a gorgeous ensemble from Veekee James.
Neo Akpofure was “the drama” in a fully beaded form-fitting suit and OkuSaga Adeoluwa played Barbie’s Ken, showing the gents how to show up in pink while Richard Mofe-Damijo did it for the culture on the theme as African Royalty.
Looking through the evening’s most striking and daring ensembles offers an insight into the significance each celebrity attached to creating a lasting impression in the highly coveted best-dressed category of this year’s AMVCA awards. Combining elegance with individuality, presented below are the 12 standout stars who truly shone at the 2024 AMVCA awards.
Nana Akua Addo
Dress:@yoli_koomson
Designer:@yartelgh
Hair:@adefunkeee
Makeup:@flirtyfacesbybee
Hat:@heidi_337
Photo: @felixcrown
Osas Ighodaro
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Makeup: @lokengoo
Hair: @touchofibee
Photo: @officialphotofreak
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Styling :@swankyjerry
Outfit: @dejiandkola
Shoe: @313eko
Beads: @beadsandu_plus
Photo: @olasunkanmi_iroko
Uche Montana
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Styling: @regalbydovin
Hairstylist: @touchofibee
Makeup: @maftysignature
Earrings: @wowaccessories
Photo: @officialphotofreak
Toke Makinwa
Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Stylist: @hfstylebook
Jewellery: @meeyas_link
Hairstylist: @hairbybukks_
Make-up: @wunmique
Photo: @photokulture
Chioma (GoodHair) Ikokwu
Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @hairbyposhclass
Photo: @photokulture
Beauty Estanyi Tukura
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Jewellery: @bozjewelry
Hairstylist: @hairbyposhclass
Make-up: @bridgys_faces
Photo: @mydadsboss
OkuSaga Adeoluwa
Designer: @ladelmen
Stylist: @k.in.g_black
Watch: @crivelofficial
Photo: @yorlahshots
Mitchel Ukachukwu
Creative director: @nzuberobert
Makeup: @diolsclassics
Hair: @liisignature
Fashion stylist: @curvesandstitches_
Dress: @curvesandstitches_
Photo: @davidsignature3
Neo Akpofure
Styling: @gabrielanthonys
Photo: @nayteez.txi
Tomike Adeoye
Designer: @veekeejames_official
Makeup Artist: @tmtbylayinka
Stylist: @regalbydovin
Hairstylist: @tobbiestouch
Accessories @wowaccessorries
Photo: @olamide_david
Larry Hector
Outfit: @nwosu____official
Beading: @beadedby_ann
Footwear: @kiingdaviids
Face art: @mayowa_aderoju
Photo: @mydadsboss