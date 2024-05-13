Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Good Times and Great Whiskey: Jameson Black Barrel Ignites at the Barlance Bar

Career Events Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: ‘A Day With ‘DT’, a Mentorship and Leadership Event, Is Happening This June

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

Events Movies & TV Style

#AMVCA2024: Who Will Take Home the Golden Statuette? But First, Let's Talk the Stunning Lewks!

Events Nollywood Style

#AMVCA10 Begins With Cultural Day Extravaganza | See Celebrities' Looks

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Experience Inner Drive and Embark on an Epic Journey Through Individual Stories

Events Movies & TV Style

Celebrities Bring Fashion Flair to the "Water & Garri" Premiere in Lagos | See Looks & Highlights

Events News Promotions

PiggyVest Unveils Future Plans and Exciting Features at Open House Event

Events Features Movies

Follow Oluwadunsin's Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Events Promotions

DICE 2.0 Navigates Insights into Africa's Creative Economy | Get the Scoop

Events

Good Times and Great Whiskey: Jameson Black Barrel Ignites at the Barlance Bar

By Jameson
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It wasn’t your average whiskey night – it was an epic adventure for the taste buds and soul. Held at the swanky Barlance Bar, the evening was all about discovery, connection, and savoring rich, smooth Irish whiskey.

The Jameson Black Barrel team whipped up an unforgettable experience, featuring Black Barrel cocktails expertly paired with Chef Taylor’s exquisite dishes. Each bite was a party in the mouth, perfectly complementing the whiskey’s rich flavors.

Live music performances by DOTTi The Deity, Oiza & Meyi, and other talented artists kept the energy high with electrifying sets and exciting playlists. Guests delved into the world of Jameson Black Barrel, exploring its history and the art of whiskey-making.

By the end of the night, attendees were practically whiskey connoisseurs! The evening was filled with new friends and unforgettable moments. From interactive setups to spontaneous dancing sessions, the night was all about connecting people and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Jameson Black Barrel Ignites wasn’t just an event – it was a vibe, an experience. Guests toasted and celebrated good times, good friends, and of course great whiskey. The night ended with an unforgettable euphoric buzz, and one thing was clear: Jameson Black Barrel knows how to throw a party. You won’t want to miss the next one!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

P.Priime Takes Us Through His Daily and Production Routine in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Exclusive: Adjoa Andoh Talks to Us About Playing Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington & Advocacy

Wunmi Adelusi: The Transformative Power of Writing

Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy
css.php