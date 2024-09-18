Dotti The Deity & Wizard Chan Serenade with “Hello Sisi” at Glitch Africa Session

Afropop sensation Dotti The Deity brought his heartfelt love song “Hello Sisi” to life during a Glitch Africa Session, featuring Afro-tem and reggae artist Wizard Chan.

“Hello Sisi” is a romantic ballad in which Dotti expresses his deep admiration for his love interest, celebrating her beauty and hoping to win her heart. He shares how he has been waiting for the right moment to confess his feelings and asks for a chance to be close to her. Introducing himself as the ideal partner, he confidently requests her number, hoping it will lead to a lasting romance.

Watch the performance below: