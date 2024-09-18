Qing Madi Navigates Fame and Love in New “Sins For U” Video

Singer-songwriter Qing Madi has released the music video for her track, “Sins For U.” The song is featured on the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut EP “Qing Madi,” which introduces two new tracks: “YBIL (You Believe in Love)” featuring Kizz Daniel, and “Sins For U,” along with a remix of “Vision” featuring American singer Chlöe Bailey.

In “Sins For U,” Qing Madi explores the emotional complexities of a romantic relationship strained by the pressures of fame, success, and personal sacrifice. The protagonist expresses remorse for being emotionally unavailable, acknowledging how their rise to stardom and demanding lifestyle have impacted their connection.

Watch the video below: