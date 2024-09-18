Connect with us

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Navigates Fame and Love in New “Sins For U” Video

BN TV Music

Watch Ada Ehi & Joe Praize Celebrate Divine Victory in “Game Changer”

BN TV Music

Dotti The Deity & Wizard Chan Serenade with “Hello Sisi” at Glitch Africa Session

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Spotify Africa Celebrates 10 Years of Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" with Special Tribute

BN TV Music

From Market Traders to Hawkers: BNXN’s "Phenomena" Lyric Video Celebrates Everyday People

BN TV Scoop

Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Ladies Are Back! Season 2 of "The Smart Money Woman" Returns with More Drama | Watch Trailer

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

BN TV News Scoop

Afrobasket 2024: Mali's Golden Girls Win U18 FIBA Championship

BN TV Cuisine

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

BN TV

Qing Madi Navigates Fame and Love in New “Sins For U” Video

Avatar photo

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Qing Madi has released the music video for her track, “Sins For U.” The song is featured on the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut EP “Qing Madi,” which introduces two new tracks: “YBIL (You Believe in Love)” featuring Kizz Daniel, and “Sins For U,” along with a remix of “Vision” featuring American singer Chlöe Bailey.

In “Sins For U,” Qing Madi explores the emotional complexities of a romantic relationship strained by the pressures of fame, success, and personal sacrifice. The protagonist expresses remorse for being emotionally unavailable, acknowledging how their rise to stardom and demanding lifestyle have impacted their connection.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php