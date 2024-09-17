Spotify Africa Celebrates 10 Years of Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” with Special Tribute

It’s been a decade since Wizkid’s groundbreaking hit “Ojuelegba” first hit the airwaves, and it remains a strong anthem that captivated listeners worldwide. Released in 2014 as part of his second album “Ayo,” the track tells the story of Wizkid’s struggles as an emerging artist, hustling through the streets of Ojuelegba, Lagos, to finance his recording dreams.

In this deeply personal song, Wizkid reflects on how people in Ojuelegba knew his story of hard work and perseverance, as he sings:

Ni ojuelegba

They know my story, for Mo’Dogg’s studio

I be hustle to work, eh

Named after the bustling metropolitan area in Lagos Mainland, “Ojuelegba” became an instant classic. Upon its release, it received massive airplay on all major Nigerian radio stations and topped Capital Xtra’s Afrobeats Chart in February 2015. The track won Song of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Single at The Headies 2015. It also bagged Hottest Single of the Year at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

A year after its release, the song received an international boost with a remix featuring Canadian rapper Drake and British-Nigerian artist Skepta. The remix premiered on OVO Sound Radio in July 2015 and was ranked 12th on The Fader’s list of the 107 Best Songs of 2015.

The music video, directed by Clarence Peters, paints a vivid picture of everyday life in Ojuelegba. With scenes of a bus conductor calling out for passengers and shots of Wizkid boarding the bus, the video captures the spirit of the community. It also highlights Wizkid’s journey from humble beginnings to international stardom.

