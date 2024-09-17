Rema, Omah Lay & Shallipopi Bring Afrobeats to EA Sports FC 25 Soundtrack

EA Sports has once again merged football and music, unveiling the soundtrack for the 25th edition of EA Football Club. This year, the spotlight is on Afrobeats, with Nigerian music stars Rema, Shallipopi, and Omah Lay joining a global lineup of artists. The football video game is set to launch on September 27, 2024.

Rema’s hit single “Benin Boys” featuring Shallipopi, and Omah Lay’s chart-topping track “Moving,” are among the tracks showcasing the growing global influence of African music in this year’s EA Football Club soundtrack. This marks Rema’s second appearance on the soundtrack, following his debut on FIFA 21’s VOLTA Football soundtrack with “Beamer,” alongside other Nigerian artists like Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Ms Banks, and Nnena.

Adding to the Afrobeats representation is UK-based Nigerian artist Obongjayar, with his 2022 hit “Tomorrow Man.”

The soundtrack includes over 100 songs from a range of international artists including British artist Self Esteem’s “Big Man,” featuring South Africa’s Moonchild Sanelly, Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu’s “Allergy,” and British-Nigerian jazz collective Ezra Collective’s “God Gave Me Feet for Dancing,” featuring Yazmin Lacey.