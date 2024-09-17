Connect with us

BN TV Music

From Market Traders to Hawkers: BNXN’s "Phenomena" Lyric Video Celebrates Everyday People

BN TV Scoop

Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Ladies Are Back! Season 2 of "The Smart Money Woman" Returns with More Drama | Watch Trailer

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

BN TV News Scoop

Afrobasket 2024: Mali's Golden Girls Win U18 FIBA Championship

BN TV Cuisine

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Rema Discuss Early Success, "HEIS" Album & His Place Among Afrobeats’ Greats

BN TV Cuisine

Spice Meets Sweet: How to Make Peri-peri Jollof Rice & Chicken with Kikifoodies

BN TV Music

Reminisce & Bad Boy Timz Bring the Heat with "Up As Fxck"

BN TV Music

Love on Call: DJames & Crayon Team Up for Romantic Single "Avalay"

BN TV

From Market Traders to Hawkers: BNXN’s “Phenomena” Lyric Video Celebrates Everyday People

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

BNXN has shared the lyric video for his first single of 2024, “Phenomena.”

In “Phenomena,” BNXN embraces a celebration of his personal victories and extraordinary experiences. The track exudes confidence, reflecting a deep appreciation for the present while aspiring toward greater success and luxury.

The lyric video offers a unique perspective, featuring everyday people—street vendors, market traders, and hawkers—singing along to the song, grounding the themes in the vibrancy of daily life.

Watch the lyric video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php