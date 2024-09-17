From Market Traders to Hawkers: BNXN’s “Phenomena” Lyric Video Celebrates Everyday People

BNXN has shared the lyric video for his first single of 2024, “Phenomena.”

In “Phenomena,” BNXN embraces a celebration of his personal victories and extraordinary experiences. The track exudes confidence, reflecting a deep appreciation for the present while aspiring toward greater success and luxury.

The lyric video offers a unique perspective, featuring everyday people—street vendors, market traders, and hawkers—singing along to the song, grounding the themes in the vibrancy of daily life.

Watch the lyric video below: