Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

Yesterday, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Tems made a special appearance at the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. She threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, wearing a White Sox jersey.

The game ended in a 4-3 victory for the White Sox, defeating the Oakland Athletics and snapping a nearly three-month losing streak.

Tems’ appearance at the game comes amidst her ongoing “Born In The Wild” tour, which kicked off in London on June 12 following the release of her debut album. Since then, she has taken her performed across the globe, gracing stages in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, and several cities in the USA and Canada. Her tour will wrap up in Australia on November 15.

See more photos of Tems and watch her toss the ceremonial first pitch below: