Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

The Ladies Are Back! Season 2 of "The Smart Money Woman" Returns with More Drama

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba's Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction

Afrobasket 2024: Mali's Golden Girls Win U18 FIBA Championship

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook's Hake Recipe

Watch Rema Discuss Early Success, "HEIS" Album & His Place Among Afrobeats' Greats

Spice Meets Sweet: How to Make Peri-peri Jollof Rice & Chicken with Kikifoodies

Reminisce & Bad Boy Timz Bring the Heat with "Up As Fxck"

Love on Call: DJames & Crayon Team Up for Romantic Single "Avalay"

Omah Lay Drops Lyric Video for "Moving" Ahead of New Album

Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

Published

3 hours ago

Credit: MLB/X

Yesterday, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Tems made a special appearance at the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. She threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, wearing a White Sox jersey.

The game ended in a 4-3 victory for the White Sox, defeating the Oakland Athletics and snapping a nearly three-month losing streak.

Tems’ appearance at the game comes amidst her ongoing “Born In The Wild” tour, which kicked off in London on June 12 following the release of her debut album. Since then, she has taken her performed across the globe, gracing stages in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, and several cities in the USA and Canada. Her tour will wrap up in Australia on November 15.

See more photos of Tems and watch her toss the ceremonial first pitch below:

 

A post shared by Chicago White Sox (@whitesox)

