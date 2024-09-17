BNxBBNaija9: Sooj Wins HoH Challenge; Handi, Kassia, Shaun & Wanni Get Strikes

It’s a great week for Sooj as he secures safety from eviction after winning the Head of House challenge with an impressive time of 4 minutes and 32 seconds. His victory not only grants him immunity but also access to the exclusive Head of House lounge.

Watch Sooj’s winning moment here:

Meanwhile, Handi, Kassia, Shaun, and Wanni were issued strikes for violating Article 16 of the house rules. After a detailed review, they were found guilty of conspiracy and discussing nominations, a rule Big Brother had strictly forbidden after the dissolution of pairs.

This week’s nomination process mirrored last week’s, with housemates writing down two names each on pieces of paper before reading them aloud in front of everyone. As a result, Anita, Handi, Kassia, Nelly, Onyeka, Shaun, Tjay, Victoria, and Wanni are now on the chopping block, one of whom will face eviction on Sunday.

While Sooj enjoys another week of immunity as Head of House, the tension mounts for these nominated housemates, at least one of whom will leave Biggie’s house this weekend.

To save your favourite housemate, make sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or vote via the mobile site