BNxBBNaija9: No More Pairs! Biggie’s Latest Twist Has Housemates Competing Solo

One thing Big Brother Naija is never short of is surprises and shocks. Every week brings something fresh and unexpected, and just when viewers think they’ve settled into the new rhythm, Biggie throws another curveball, pow!

This season of Big Brother Naija: No Loose Edition has received mixed reactions from fans, with some finding it somewhat underwhelming. Even the host, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, has weighed in, noting that the housemates seem to be lacking energy. However, Biggie’s latest twist suggests he believes there’s no such thing as boring in his house.

The housemates, who entered the show as pairs—besties, twins, family members, lovers, and even a married couple—have navigated the game together, winning wagers, securing Head of House positions, and providing mutual support. However, with Radical’s recent eviction, Biggie has made a shocking announcement:

Housemates, Big Brother hereby removes your crutches. Henceforth, you will walk this path alone. The pairs are hereby dissolved, and your fate is now squarely in your hands. You will no longer be a passenger in someone else’s ride. You will no longer be allowed to live in another person’s shadow. You will compete for yourself.

Adding to the drama, the parrot—Big Brother’s notorious robotic device that listens to housemates’ private conversations and reveals them to the public later—has also been reintroduced into the house. This reintroduction of the parrot alongside the dissolution of pairs ensures that no conversation is truly private and amplifies the stakes as housemates now face the game individually.

The unpairing twist isn’t the first change Biggie has introduced this season. In previous editions, the Heads of House enjoyed immunity from evictions, but this year, there’s no immunity, and Heads of House were chosen by votes. Recently, Ebuka revealed that the custodian challenges are over, and housemates will now nominate each other for eviction. The power to save and replace housemates is gone, and the Head of House will be decided by a game win and will again gain immunity but won’t have the power to alter nominations. This latest twist has left everyone stunned.

The reactions from the housemates have been emotional, with some even shedding tears upon realising they will face the remaining four weeks alone. The competition is about to get even fiercer as each housemate fights to prove they have what it takes to win.