BNxBBNaija9: Streeze & Flourish Evicted as Big Brother Naija Introduces New Game Rules

Another Sunday night, another eviction—or should we say evictions? For the first time this season on BBNaija No Loose Guard, two pairs of housemates were evicted in Week 3. The first to go were Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh), followed by Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee). Four pairs—Steeeze, Flourish, Beta, and Radicals—were at the bottom and up for eviction tonight.

The week’s custodians, Wanni x Handi, were given the critical task of saving one pair, and they chose to save Beta, leaving the remaining three pairs at risk. Ultimately, Streeze and Floruish were sent packing. In an unexpected twist, Nelita, this week’s Head of House, won immunity from eviction. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu then revealed some major updates to the show:

End of the Custodian Challenge: The custodian boxes, which played a key role this season, have now been closed. The last custodian box was opened by Wanni x Handi, marking the end of this powerful gameplay element in the game.

The custodian boxes, which played a key role this season, have now been closed. The last custodian box was opened by Wanni x Handi, marking the end of this powerful gameplay element in the game. New Nomination Process: Starting this Monday, housemates will now nominate each other for eviction. The viewers now have the power to vote and decide who stays.

Starting this Monday, housemates will now nominate each other for eviction. The viewers now have the power to vote and decide who stays. Head of House Challenge Update: The Head of House ballot is over, and the challenge will return to the arena on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. The Head of House will once again win immunity but will no longer have the power to save and replace any housemates.

These rule changes promise to shake things up, so make sure to stay tuned to BellaNaija for live updates and all the in-depth coverage you need.

See highlights of today’s evening:

