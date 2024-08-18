Connect with us

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Streeze & Flourish Evicted as Big Brother Naija Introduces New Game Rules

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Ndi Nne Talk About Their Unexpected Eviction, Family Dynamics & Future Plans

Scoop Sweet Spot

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Photos that Perfectly Capture the Bond Between the Mbadiwe Twins

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Nelita & Wanni x Handi Secure Safety While the Rest Face Eviction This Week

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: New Week Unfolds with Nelita in Charge & Wanni x Handi as Custodians

BN TV Living Scoop

Watch the Teaser for Chude Jideonwo’s New Docu-Series "Daniel vs Ekweremadu - The Battle Over One Man’s Kidney"

Scoop Sweet Spot

FIBA Names Rena Wakama Olympics Best Female Basketball Coach

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 9 | Watch the Highlights

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Streeze & Flourish Evicted as Big Brother Naija Introduces New Game Rules

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Another Sunday night, another eviction—or should we say evictions? For the first time this season on BBNaija No Loose Guard, two pairs of housemates were evicted in Week 3. The first to go were Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh), followed by Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee). Four pairs—Steeeze, Flourish, Beta, and Radicals—were at the bottom and up for eviction tonight.

The week’s custodians, Wanni x Handi, were given the critical task of saving one pair, and they chose to save Beta, leaving the remaining three pairs at risk. Ultimately, Streeze and Floruish were sent packing.In an unexpected twist, Nelita, this week’s Head of House, won immunity from eviction. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu then revealed some major updates to the show:

  • End of the Custodian Challenge: The custodian boxes, which played a key role this season, have now been closed. The last custodian box was opened by Wanni x Handi, marking the end of this powerful gameplay element in the game.
  • New Nomination Process: Starting this Monday, housemates will now nominate each other for eviction. The viewers now have the power to vote and decide who stays.
  • Head of House Challenge Update: The Head of House ballot is over, and the challenge will return to the arena on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. The Head of House will once again win immunity but will no longer have the power to save and replace any housemates.

These rule changes promise to shake things up, so make sure to stay tuned to BellaNaija for live updates and all the in-depth coverage you need.

See highlights of today’s evening:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

It’s Time To Do Something About Food Inflation

Farida Yahya: How Empathy Improves Effective Leadership in a Workplace

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday
css.php