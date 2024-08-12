BNxBBNaija9: New Week Unfolds with Nelita in Charge & Wanni x Handi as Custodians

Connect with us

Scoop

2 hours ago

 on

We’re now in the third week of BBNaija’s “No Loose Guard,” and the excitement continues to build after a thrilling second week that ended with a surprising eviction night. If you missed any of the action, you can catch up herehere and here.

As the new week begins, the house has elected its new leaders. The pair Nelita (Nelly and Anita) were voted the new Heads of House through a ballot system, granting them the power to choose their condo partners. Nelita selected Chekas to join them in the Heads of House condo.

Meanwhile, Wanni x Handi has been named the new Custodians of the week, taking over from Streeze, who held the role last week and made the tough decision to evict Ndi Nne. With their custodian win, Wanni x Handi gains immunity from eviction and the critical power to save or evict a pair during the next live eviction show.

To keep your favourite pair in the game, be sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or cast your vote via the mobile site.

