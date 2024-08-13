Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija9: Nelita & Wanni x Handi Secure Safety While the Rest Face Eviction This Week

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Photos that Perfectly Capture the Bond Between the Mbadiwe Twins

#BNxBBNaija9: New Week Unfolds with Nelita in Charge & Wanni x Handi as Custodians

Watch the Teaser for Chude Jideonwo’s New Docu-Series "Daniel vs Ekweremadu - The Battle Over One Man’s Kidney"

FIBA Names Rena Wakama Olympics Best Female Basketball Coach

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 9 | Watch the Highlights

Faith Kipyegon Sets Record with Three Consecutive Olympic 1500m Gold Medals

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

Life After #BBNaija: Watch Toyosi & Damilola Reflect on Their Big Brother Experience and What’s Next

Meet Elizabeth Anyanacho: The Only Nigerian Taekwondo Athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nelita, the duo of Nelly and Anita, seems to be on a remarkable winning streak. After being voted Heads of House this week, they have secured immunity in a challenge against the Mbadiwe Twins in a thrilling two-stage showdown. This historic win marks the first time this season that an HOH or HOHs have gained immunity.

They now join the Wanni x Handi twins, this week’s Custodians, in the safety zone, and are guaranteed another week in the BBNaija “No Loose Guard” house

With the ladies safe from eviction nominations this week, the remaining housemates are now at risk of eviction.

To keep your favourite pair in the game, make sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or vote via the mobile site.

See the nominated pairs below:

 

 

