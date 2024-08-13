BNxBBNaija9: Nelita & Wanni x Handi Secure Safety While the Rest Face Eviction This Week

Nelita, the duo of Nelly and Anita, seems to be on a remarkable winning streak. After being voted Heads of House this week, they have secured immunity in a challenge against the Mbadiwe Twins in a thrilling two-stage showdown. This historic win marks the first time this season that an HOH or HOHs have gained immunity.

They now join the Wanni x Handi twins, this week’s Custodians, in the safety zone, and are guaranteed another week in the BBNaija “No Loose Guard” house

With the ladies safe from eviction nominations this week, the remaining housemates are now at risk of eviction.

To keep your favourite pair in the game, make sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or vote via the mobile site.

See the nominated pairs below: