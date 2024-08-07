Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Beauty BN TV News Style Sweet Spot

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Beauty Music Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Beauty Nollywood Style

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Have you met Anita Ukah? She’s half of the duo Nelita in the Big Brother “No Loose Guard” season. Anita stepped into Big Brother house alongside her nine-year friend, Nelly, whom she met at a beauty pageant audition in Owerri, Imo State. They connected instantly.

Before BBNaija, Anita had already made significant strides. Standing tall at 6’2″, she is a former beauty queen, having clinched the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria title in 2018, representing Imo State. That same year, she represented Nigeria at the Miss World pageant in China, making it to the Top 30.

Anita isn’t new to pageantry. She won the title of Miss Igbinedion University in 2014 and earned her Bachelor’s degree there in 2016. She also holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Chester and is a specialist practitioner in infection prevention and control and a medical laboratory scientist.

Beyond her pageant titles and academic achievements, Anita is an entrepreneur. She launched her bag collection, The Uzo Brand, and has been a vocal advocate for the promotion of locally made products.

Check out some of her interesting highlights before BBNaija:

Crowned Miss Nigeria in 2018

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Anita has been featured on ThisDay Live

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Awarded ‘London Political Summit Award Royal Ambassador’ in 2021 at the sixth London Political Summit and Awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Made it to the Top 30 at Miss World

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Owns a bag collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Promoter of small businesses, featured in Punch newspaper

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

She’s also a fashionista. See her looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative
css.php