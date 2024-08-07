Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Have you met Anita Ukah? She’s half of the duo Nelita in the Big Brother “No Loose Guard” season. Anita stepped into Big Brother house alongside her nine-year friend, Nelly, whom she met at a beauty pageant audition in Owerri, Imo State. They connected instantly.

Before BBNaija, Anita had already made significant strides. Standing tall at 6’2″, she is a former beauty queen, having clinched the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria title in 2018, representing Imo State. That same year, she represented Nigeria at the Miss World pageant in China, making it to the Top 30.

Anita isn’t new to pageantry. She won the title of Miss Igbinedion University in 2014 and earned her Bachelor’s degree there in 2016. She also holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Chester and is a specialist practitioner in infection prevention and control and a medical laboratory scientist.

Beyond her pageant titles and academic achievements, Anita is an entrepreneur. She launched her bag collection, The Uzo Brand, and has been a vocal advocate for the promotion of locally made products.

Check out some of her interesting highlights before BBNaija:

Crowned Miss Nigeria in 2018

Anita has been featured on ThisDay Live

Awarded ‘London Political Summit Award Royal Ambassador’ in 2021 at the sixth London Political Summit and Awards

Made it to the Top 30 at Miss World

Owns a bag collection

Promoter of small businesses, featured in Punch newspaper

She’s also a fashionista. See her looks:

