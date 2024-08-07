Connect with us

Miss South Africa: 20 Times Natasha Joubert 'ATE Fashion Up' & Left No Crumbs

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Are you obsessed with Miss South Africa‘s flawless fashion game?

South African model, Natasha Joubert is serving looks left and right, and we’re here for it. Though Natasha had previously participated in the pageantry where she emerged as the second runner-up in Miss South Africa 2020, and later represented South Africa at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, she isn’t just a beauty queen; she’s a full-blown style star.

With an impeccable taste for fashion, she consistently slays every outfit, from regal evening gowns to effortlessly chic casual wear. Prepare to be captivated as we delve into 20 of her most stunning looks, showcasing the versatility and elegance that define her style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

Fun fact: Natasha is a BCom Marketing Management graduate, a fashion designer, and the owner of Natalia Jeffery. Natasha’s style is stunning with a touch of regality making sure to make a beauty statement wherever she goes as it is only befitting for a fashion queen. Enjoy her BN Style Spotlight, keep scrolling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert)

