Meet the Contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant

The contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria pageant have been revealed, and the anticipation for the big day is building.

This year marks an exciting new chapter for Miss Nigeria, with Rita Dominic-Anosike taking on the role of the new board chairman. Under her leadership, the theme for this year’s pageant—“Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens”—highlights unity, diversity, and the empowerment of women across Nigeria.

With contestants representing every part of the country, from the North to the South and East to the West, this year’s pageant showcases the incredible cultural diversity of Nigeria. Each contestant brings her own unique qualities and story, making this competition a true celebration of the nation’s beauty and strength.

The grand finale is set for December 19th at the Royal Bos Lagos, and we can’t wait to see who will be crowned Miss Nigeria 2024.

Scroll down to meet the queens who are contesting for this year’s Miss Nigeria:

Dionne Chisom Nwagbo representing the South-East zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIONNE NWAGBO 😍 (@the_real_dionne)

Doris Ogah representing the South-south Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M•O•D (@doris_ogah)

Uju Simeon representing the South-east Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMEON UJU (@simy_jay)

Juanita Jidai Mamza representing the North-east Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juanita J. Mamza (@_juanita_m)

Rosemary Johnson representing the South-east zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RCJ🕊️🛬 (@_rosemaryjohnson)

Hembadon Maryam Aliyu representing the North-central zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliyuhembadoonmaryam (@_h.e.m.b.a.d.o.o.n)

Praise Obafemi representing the South-West Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Praise Obafemi | Creator (@thatgirlkemi_)

Abosede Blessing Sorinola representing the South-west Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abosede Blessing Sorinola (@thatsorinolagirl)

Miracle Emmanuel Nathan representing the North-east zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Nathan (@miracle_nathan_)

Hafsa Musa representing the North-west Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H✨ (@hafsa.musaa)

Ann Eneanya representing the South-south Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANN ENEANYA (@anneneanya)

Godiya Gora representing the FCT zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIDI 🧸 || MODEL|| CREATOR (@diyya_x)

Oluwatomi Abayomi-Amos representing the North-central Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLUWATOMI ABAYOMI-AMOS (@toptier_tomi)

Faith Ogele representing the South-south zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Ogele (@faithogele_)

Divine Ekemini Nelson representing the South-south zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee 🎀 (@deehvaine)

Itoro Etukudo representing the South-south zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itoro Etukudo||BROADCAST JOURNALIST•VOICE OVER ARTISTE (@i_tee__)

Bukunmi Ogunsanya representing the South-West Zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kunmi_caron

Diane Nenrit Paul representing the North-West zone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @diane_nenrit

Maryam Istifanus representing the North-east zone