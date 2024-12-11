Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Meet the Contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant

Beauty Scoop Style

Miss Nigeria Contestants Begin Their Journey with a Sashing Ceremony | See Photos

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Doechii Blazed Through 'The Late Show' With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Beauty Promotions Style

The Adorner of Stars: Gbenga Artsmith Unveils Mesmerizing Collection of Hand-Beaded Headpieces

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is on YouTube! Dive Into Her Miss Universe Experience in Her Debut Vlog

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Beauty Scoop Style

Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Beauty

Meet the Contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria pageant have been revealed, and the anticipation for the big day is building.

This year marks an exciting new chapter for Miss Nigeria, with Rita Dominic-Anosike taking on the role of the new board chairman. Under her leadership, the theme for this year’s pageant—“Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens”—highlights unity, diversity, and the empowerment of women across Nigeria.

With contestants representing every part of the country, from the North to the South and East to the West, this year’s pageant showcases the incredible cultural diversity of Nigeria. Each contestant brings her own unique qualities and story, making this competition a true celebration of the nation’s beauty and strength.

The grand finale is set for December 19th at the Royal Bos Lagos, and we can’t wait to see who will be crowned Miss Nigeria 2024.

Scroll down to meet the queens who are contesting for this year’s Miss Nigeria:

Dionne Chisom Nwagbo representing the South-East zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIONNE NWAGBO 😍 (@the_real_dionne)

Doris Ogah representing the South-south Zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M•O•D (@doris_ogah)

Uju Simeon representing the South-east Zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SIMEON UJU (@simy_jay)

Juanita Jidai Mamza representing the North-east Zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juanita J. Mamza (@_juanita_m)

Rosemary Johnson representing the South-east zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RCJ🕊️🛬 (@_rosemaryjohnson)

Hembadon Maryam Aliyu representing the North-central zone

Praise Obafemi representing the South-West Zone

Abosede Blessing Sorinola representing the South-west Zone

Miracle Emmanuel Nathan representing the North-east zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle Nathan (@miracle_nathan_)

Hafsa Musa representing the North-west Zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H✨ (@hafsa.musaa)

Ann Eneanya representing the South-south Zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANN ENEANYA (@anneneanya)

Godiya Gora representing the FCT zone

Oluwatomi Abayomi-Amos representing the North-central Zone

Faith Ogele representing the South-south zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith Ogele (@faithogele_)

Divine Ekemini Nelson representing the South-south zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dee 🎀 (@deehvaine)

Itoro Etukudo representing the South-south zone

Bukunmi Ogunsanya representing the South-West Zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kunmi_caron

Diane Nenrit Paul representing the North-West zone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @diane_nenrit

Maryam Istifanus representing the North-east zone

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php