Beauty
Meet the Contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant
The contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria pageant have been revealed, and the anticipation for the big day is building.
This year marks an exciting new chapter for Miss Nigeria, with Rita Dominic-Anosike taking on the role of the new board chairman. Under her leadership, the theme for this year’s pageant—“Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens”—highlights unity, diversity, and the empowerment of women across Nigeria.
With contestants representing every part of the country, from the North to the South and East to the West, this year’s pageant showcases the incredible cultural diversity of Nigeria. Each contestant brings her own unique qualities and story, making this competition a true celebration of the nation’s beauty and strength.
The grand finale is set for December 19th at the Royal Bos Lagos, and we can’t wait to see who will be crowned Miss Nigeria 2024.
Scroll down to meet the queens who are contesting for this year’s Miss Nigeria:
Dionne Chisom Nwagbo representing the South-East zone
Doris Ogah representing the South-south Zone
Uju Simeon representing the South-east Zone
Juanita Jidai Mamza representing the North-east Zone
Rosemary Johnson representing the South-east zone
Hembadon Maryam Aliyu representing the North-central zone
Praise Obafemi representing the South-West Zone
Abosede Blessing Sorinola representing the South-west Zone
Miracle Emmanuel Nathan representing the North-east zone
Hafsa Musa representing the North-west Zone
Ann Eneanya representing the South-south Zone
Godiya Gora representing the FCT zone
Oluwatomi Abayomi-Amos representing the North-central Zone
Faith Ogele representing the South-south zone
Divine Ekemini Nelson representing the South-south zone
Itoro Etukudo representing the South-south zone
Bukunmi Ogunsanya representing the South-West Zone
Diane Nenrit Paul representing the North-West zone
Maryam Istifanus representing the North-east zone
