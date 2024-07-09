Connect with us

Miss Nigeria Pageantry is Ushering in a New Era with a Strategic Vision for its 45th Edition

The Miss Nigeria Organisation recently kicked off a new era with its inaugural board meeting. Led by the new chairman of the board,  Rita DominicAnosike, the board members convened at the Delborough Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, to chart a strategic roadmap that elevates the pageant’s impact and relevance.

Discussions focused on shaping the future of the pageant, particularly the upcoming 45th edition. Key topics included the pageant’s direction and vision, funding strategies, participant guidelines, and impactful social initiatives that extend beyond the finale.

“This year, the focus is on fostering national unity by celebrating our diverse cultural heritage,” declared Rita. “We aim to empower young women to actively shape a positive social landscape, promoting unity and responsibility among Nigerians.”

Fidelis Anosike, chairman of Folio Holdings (owners of Miss Nigeria), also graced the meeting with his presence, offering valuable insights and expectations for the pageant’s future.

Also in attendance were board members including Olatomiwa Williams (Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana country manager), Chioma Okigbo (CEO, MODD Management Company), Senami Sosu (MD/CEO, Imanes Interiors), Ego Boyo, (Founder/MD, Temple Productions), Wunmi Ogunbiyi (24th Miss Nigeria, founder/CEO of aCubed Limited), Aisha Abba Kyari (Associate Vice President, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority), and Mildred Okwo (Managing Director, The Audrey Silva Company and Managing Partner, Miss Nigeria Organisation).

Mildred further elaborated on the vision for the 45th edition, emphasising the seamless integration of “cultural celebration and civic responsibility throughout the year.”

Inclusivity and cultural sensitivity were cornerstones of the board’s discussions. Plans were unveiled to:

  • Integrate environmental sustainability initiatives
  • Enhance social impact efforts for broader societal support
  • Update participant contracts to include mental health support during the pageant and beyond, ensuring the well-being of contestants and the reigning queen.

With preparations underway, anticipation builds for the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant. This edition promises to be an unforgettable showcase of Nigerian beauty, talent, and cultural richness, resonating deeply with participants, sponsors, and viewers alike.

See photos from the board meeting:

