A Night to Remember at the Monkey Shoulder PressPlay Concert in Port Harcourt

What defines a perfect night out? For many, it is an event that lets us sing our hearts out to our favourite songs, non-stop dancing, and laughter that resonates deep within. Last weekend, the Monkey Shoulder #PressPlay Concert Port Harcourt Edition gave us all that and more. If you missed it, don’t fret—you can relive the magic through us. Just keep reading!

Exciting Live Performances and DJ Lineups

Nothing makes a good concert like good music, and the #PressPlay Concert gave the crowd just that. From the very first tune, the atmosphere was charged with electrifying beats that kept everyone on their feet all night long. Kicking off the evening, DJ Baggio, Wanni X Handi, DJ Gigi Jasmine, MazeXMxtreme, and Commissioner DJ Wysei set the tone with soulful beats that had the crowd swaying.

Ramping up the energy with enthusiastic sing-alongs, Bella Shmurda and Peruzzi delivered a stellar performance that made the audience go wild. Closing the night on a high note, the Pitakwa’s faves – Dan Dizzy, Wizard Chan, and Ajebo Hustlers left the crowd in high spirits and wanting more. Talk about a night to remember!

Now the Games!

No #PressPlay Concert ends without the games, and this edition was no exception! From the FIFA tournament to the foosball, Cable Hockey, Snooker and Jenga games, all these added an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

Guests showed their competitive spirit and skill on display, especially for the FIFA tournament which had an impressive cash prize of 1 million naira to be won! It’s no wonder Balogun Opeyemi Ikeoluwa showed off his exceptional skills that allowed him to emerge the winner of the highly competitive FIFA 24 Tournament, leaving the audience captivated by his exceptional skills.

The Monkey Shoulder #PressPlay Concert in Port Harcourt was a night to remember, and one thing is for sure, you need to be on the lookout for when the next edition will be happening in your city. Stay updated for more experiences here and be sure to always stay connected.

About Monkey Shoulder

In 2005, Monkey Shoulder, the world’s first made-for-mixing blended malt whisky, burst into the world of whisky, and it has been breaking the conventions of the category ever since. Developed as the ultimate whisky for cocktails, Monkey Shoulder Original Blended Malt Whisky is blended in small batches of Speyside’s finest single malt whiskies and then married together. Rich, smooth, and fruity, the original blend is bold enough to be mixed, yet balanced enough to enjoy neatness.

Most recently, Monkey Shoulder has been voted as the second best-selling and third top-trending Scotch Whisky Brand in Drink International’s 2022 Brands Report. This unique blend gets its name from the Scottish slang for a muscular strain suffered by malt men during the days when whisky was still made by hand.

