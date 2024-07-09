BN TV
Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024
The 127th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July lived up to its reputation as Africa’s premier horseracing and fashion extravaganza. The prestigious event was held at the renowned Greyville Racecourse in Greyville, Durban.
This year’s theme, “Ride the Wave“, saw attendees embracing aquatic inspo with impressive creativity featuring gowns mimicking the mesmerising beauty of the ocean depths and mermaid magic. Keep scrolling to see the fashion highlights from the event.
Khosi Twala
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Lorraine Moropa
View this post on Instagram
Dressed by: @lizanzondagh_dresshire @lizanzondagh_couture
Photo: @katlegomokubyane
Sithelo Shozi
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @owethusidoyi
Photography: @kpaparazzi_
Pamela Mtanga
View this post on Instagram
Watch her get ready below:
View this post on Instagram
Content: @setlifestudiossa
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Hair: @a.gfantasy
Makeup: @anointedglambyyola
Flowers: @burgeonflora
Sinqobile Tusani
View this post on Instagram
Hair: @thesanhd
Makeup: @zukiraolekamakeup_
Outfit: @orapelengmodutle
Jessica Nkosi
View this post on Instagram
Watch her below:
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @scholtzruberto
Makeup: @suomabeauty
Photographer: @dipphotos
Hair: @fluffys_artistry
Nails: @seroafrica
Wig: @thesanhd
Cinematography: @_specturm_media__
Studio: @prohire.cc
Phuti Komo
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @masangobysiphosihle
Hair: @hlayisani.cm
Photo: @sml_photography23 @shaba_mt_23
Natalie Hlahla
View this post on Instagram
Dress @orapelengmodutle
Makeup @mudiglam_
Hair @hairbynanar
Photo @kpaparazzi_
Lisa Missouri
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Dress @orapelengmodutle
Hair @hairlobeauty
Photo: @kpaparazzi_
Hair styling: @laid_by_zethu
Makeup: @gorgemakeup_za
Install @real.dealbarbie
Mongy Semakaleng Mathobela
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Dressed by @sihle_the_designer
Styling by @doromongy_empire
Makeup by @facebeatby.kay
Hair by @janviermakos
Nails by Moses @elegant_head_lovers_salon
Photo @bakams_studio
Maps Maponyane
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @imprint_za
Hat: @simonandmary
Naliyani Uma
View this post on Instagram
Designer @otiz_seflo
Concept & styling by myself
Photo @yuvikphoto @lifeofyuvik
Makeup @warrenkillian
Hair color @the_hair_perfectionist_by_ryan
Hair styling @nenezanemthembu
Rich Monalisa (Mawhoo)
View this post on Instagram
Photo @stillsbytom
Makeup: @glowupbeautybyphumi
Hair : @nenezanemthembu
Dress: @masangobysiphosihle
@dolcegabbana
Lamiez Holworthy-Morule
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @sihle_the_designer X @masangobysiphosihle
Makeup: @juniasebegomakeup
Hair: @thesanhair
Photo: @neville.jpeg X @fluorescent_imagery
Lerato Kganyago Ndlala
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee
Hair: @thesanhair
Photo: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig
Valencia Naidoo
View this post on Instagram