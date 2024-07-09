Connect with us

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

The 127th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July lived up to its reputation as Africa’s premier horseracing and fashion extravaganza. The prestigious event was held at the renowned Greyville Racecourse in Greyville, Durban.

This year’s theme, Ride the Wave, saw attendees embracing aquatic inspo with impressive creativity featuring gowns mimicking the mesmerising beauty of the ocean depths and mermaid magic. Keep scrolling to see the fashion highlights from the event.

Khosi Twala

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

Lorraine Moropa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lorraine Moropa (@lorraine.sa)

Dressed by: @lizanzondagh_dresshire @lizanzondagh_couture
Photo: @katlegomokubyane

Sithelo Shozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Dress: @owethusidoyi
Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Pamela Mtanga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

Watch her get ready below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

Content: @setlifestudiossa
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Hair: @a.gfantasy
Makeup: @anointedglambyyola
Flowers: @burgeonflora

Sinqobile Tusani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinqobile Tusani (@sinqobile.tusani)

Hair: @thesanhd
Makeup: @zukiraolekamakeup_
Outfit: @orapelengmodutle

Jessica Nkosi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Nkosi (@jessicankosi)

Watch her below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Nkosi (@jessicankosi)

Dress: @scholtzruberto
Makeup: @suomabeauty
Photographer: @dipphotos
Hair: @fluffys_artistry
Nails: @seroafrica
Wig: @thesanhd
Cinematography: @_specturm_media__
Studio: @prohire.cc

Phuti Komo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phuti Khomo (@phutikhomo)

Dress:  @masangobysiphosihle
Hair: @hlayisani.cm
Photo: @sml_photography23 @shaba_mt_23

Natalie Hlahla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie hlahla (@natalie_hlahla)

Dress @orapelengmodutle
Makeup @mudiglam_
Hair @hairbynanar
Photo @kpaparazzi_

Lisa Missouri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Missouri (@lisamadibe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Missouri (@lisamadibe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Missouri (@lisamadibe)

Dress @orapelengmodutle
Hair @hairlobeauty
Photo: @kpaparazzi_
Hair styling: @laid_by_zethu
Makeup: @gorgemakeup_za
Install @real.dealbarbie

Mongy Semakaleng Mathobela

Dressed by @sihle_the_designer
Styling by @doromongy_empire
Makeup by @facebeatby.kay
Hair by @janviermakos
Nails by Moses @elegant_head_lovers_salon
Photo @bakams_studio

Maps Maponyane

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane)

Outfit: @imprint_za
Hat: @simonandmary

Naliyani Uma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naliyani Uma 🧿 (@naliyani)

Designer @otiz_seflo
Concept & styling by myself
Photo @yuvikphoto @lifeofyuvik
Makeup @warrenkillian
Hair color @the_hair_perfectionist_by_ryan
Hair styling @nenezanemthembu

Rich Monalisa (Mawhoo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RICH MONALISA (@mawhoo_)

Photo @stillsbytom
Makeup: @glowupbeautybyphumi
Hair : @nenezanemthembu
Dress: @masangobysiphosihle
@dolcegabbana

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule

Dress: @sihle_the_designer X @masangobysiphosihle
Makeup: @juniasebegomakeup
Hair: @thesanhair
Photo: @neville.jpeg X @fluorescent_imagery

Lerato Kganyago Ndlala

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee
Hair: @thesanhair
Photo: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig

Valencia Naidoo

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

