Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

The 127th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July lived up to its reputation as Africa’s premier horseracing and fashion extravaganza. The prestigious event was held at the renowned Greyville Racecourse in Greyville, Durban.

This year’s theme, “Ride the Wave“, saw attendees embracing aquatic inspo with impressive creativity featuring gowns mimicking the mesmerising beauty of the ocean depths and mermaid magic. Keep scrolling to see the fashion highlights from the event.

Khosi Twala

Lorraine Moropa

Dressed by: @lizanzondagh_dresshire @lizanzondagh_couture

Photo: @katlegomokubyane

Sithelo Shozi

Dress: @owethusidoyi

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Pamela Mtanga

Watch her get ready below:

Content: @setlifestudiossa

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @a.gfantasy

Makeup: @anointedglambyyola

Flowers: @burgeonflora

Sinqobile Tusani

Hair: @thesanhd

Makeup: @zukiraolekamakeup_

Outfit: @orapelengmodutle

Jessica Nkosi

Watch her below:

Dress: @scholtzruberto

Makeup: @suomabeauty

Photographer: @dipphotos

Hair: @fluffys_artistry

Nails: @seroafrica

Wig: @thesanhd

Cinematography: @_specturm_media__

Studio: @prohire.cc

Phuti Komo

Dress: @masangobysiphosihle

Hair: @hlayisani.cm

Photo: @sml_photography23 @shaba_mt_23

Natalie Hlahla

Dress @orapelengmodutle

Makeup @mudiglam_

Hair @hairbynanar

Photo @kpaparazzi_

Lisa Missouri

Dress @orapelengmodutle

Hair @hairlobeauty

Photo: @kpaparazzi_

Hair styling: @laid_by_zethu

Makeup: @gorgemakeup_za

Install @real.dealbarbie

Mongy Semakaleng Mathobela

Dressed by @sihle_the_designer

Styling by @doromongy_empire

Makeup by @facebeatby.kay

Hair by @janviermakos

Nails by Moses @elegant_head_lovers_salon

Photo @bakams_studio

Maps Maponyane

Outfit: @imprint_za

Hat: @simonandmary

Naliyani Uma

Designer @otiz_seflo

Concept & styling by myself

Photo @yuvikphoto @lifeofyuvik

Makeup @warrenkillian

Hair color @the_hair_perfectionist_by_ryan

Hair styling @nenezanemthembu

Rich Monalisa (Mawhoo)

Photo @stillsbytom

Makeup: @glowupbeautybyphumi

Hair : @nenezanemthembu

Dress: @masangobysiphosihle

@dolcegabbana

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule

Dress: @sihle_the_designer X @masangobysiphosihle

Makeup: @juniasebegomakeup

Hair: @thesanhair

Photo: @neville.jpeg X @fluorescent_imagery

Lerato Kganyago Ndlala

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee

Hair: @thesanhair

Photo: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig

Valencia Naidoo

