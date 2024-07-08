Athletics Federation of Nigeria Announces 35 Athletes for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

The governing body for the sports of athletics in Nigeria, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced the list of athletes competing for Nigeria in track and field at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 26 – August 10).

35 athletes will compete in various disciplines including the 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, 400m, 800m, shot put, discus, hammer throw, javelin, and four out of the five relay races.

This selection features Nigeria’s top performers who have impressed in recent competitions and aim to deliver their best in Paris. Leading the charge are Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi. For the 100m, the men’s category will see Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, and Kayinsola Ajayi, while Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Tima Godbless will represent Nigeria in the women’s race.

See the full list below:

Men’s 100m

Favour Ashe

Godson Brume

Kayinsola Ajayi

Men’s 200m

Udodi Onwuzurike

Men’s 400m

Chidi Okezie

Samuel Ogaz

Men’s 800m

Edose Ibadin

Men’s 400mH

Ezekiel Nathaniel

Men’s Javelin

Prosper Chinecherem

Men’s Shot Put

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Men’s 4x100m

Alaba Akintola

Favour Ashe

Godson Brume

Kayinsola Ajayi

Udodi Onwuzurike

Usheoritse Itesekiri

Men’s 4x400m

Chidi Okezie

Dubem Amene

Dubem Nwachukwu

Ifeanyi Ojeli

Samuet Ogaz