Athletics Federation of Nigeria Announces 35 Athletes for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

News

1 hour ago

The governing body for the sports of athletics in Nigeria, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced the list of athletes competing for Nigeria in track and field at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 26 – August 10).

35 athletes will compete in various disciplines including the 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, 400m, 800m, shot put, discus, hammer throw, javelin, and four out of the five relay races.

This selection features Nigeria’s top performers who have impressed in recent competitions and aim to deliver their best in Paris. Leading the charge are Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi. For the 100m, the men’s category will see Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, and Kayinsola Ajayi, while Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Tima Godbless will represent Nigeria in the women’s race.

See the full list below:

Men’s 100m

  • Favour Ashe
  • Godson Brume
  • Kayinsola Ajayi

Men’s 200m

  • Udodi Onwuzurike

Men’s 400m

  • Chidi Okezie
  • Samuel Ogaz

Men’s 800m

  • Edose Ibadin

Men’s 400mH

  • Ezekiel Nathaniel

Men’s Javelin

  • Prosper Chinecherem

Men’s Shot Put

  • Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Men’s 4x100m

  • Alaba Akintola
  • Favour Ashe
  • Godson Brume
  • Kayinsola Ajayi
  • Udodi Onwuzurike
  • Usheoritse Itesekiri

Men’s 4x400m

  • Chidi Okezie
  • Dubem Amene
  • Dubem Nwachukwu
  • Ifeanyi Ojeli
  • Samuet Ogaz
Women’s 100m
  • Favour Ofili
  • Rosemary Chukwuma
  • Tima Godbless
Women’s 200m
  • Favour Ofli
Women’s 400m
  • Ella Onojuvwevwo
  • Esther Elo Joseph
Women’s 100mH
  • Tobi Amusan
Women’s Long Jump
  • Ese Brume
  • Ruth Usoro
  • Prestina Ochonogor
Women’s High Jump
  • Temitope Adesina

Women’s Hammer

  • Sade Olatoye

Women’s Discus

  • Ashley Anumba
  • Chioma Onyekwere
  • Obiageri Amaechi
Women’s 4x100m
  • Favour Ofili
  • Justina Eyakpobeyan
  • Olayinka Olajide
  • Rosemary Chukwuma
  • Tima Godbless
