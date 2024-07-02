Nigeria Fields 76 Athletes Across 11 Sports for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Since Nigeria’s debut at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Finland (Helsinki Olympics), Nigerian athletes have participated in every edition of the Summer Olympic Games, often known as the Summer Olympics – a major international multi-sport event held once every four years.

The upcoming Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France. Officially titled the 2024 Summer Olympics or Paris 2024, the event is scheduled to kick off with an opening ceremony on July 26th and will last until August 11th, 2024. While Paris is the main host city, some competitions might begin as early as July 24th, and other French cities may also co-host events.

This year, building on their record of participation in every Summer Olympics since 1952 (except for the 1976 Montreal Games boycott), 76 Nigerian athletes will again compete across 11 different sports.

For the first time since 2016, Nigeria will send three boxers to the Olympics. Dolapo Omole (men’s featherweight), Olaitan Olaore (men’s heavyweight), and Cynthia Ogunsemilore (women’s lightweight) all secured spots in their respective weight classes by reaching the finals in qualifying tournaments.

Here’s a list of the sports Nigeria will compete in at the Summer Olympics:

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing

Canoeing

Cycling

Football

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Also, Actively Black, the official outfitters for the Nigerian Olympic team has unveiled the team’s uniforms for the event. They’ll provide attire for all athletes throughout the competition, including opening and closing ceremony outfits, Olympic Village gear, and track competition uniforms.

See the new kit below: