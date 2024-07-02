Connect with us

Inspired

Harvard Kennedy School Elects Ijeoma Akunyili & Otto Orondaam to Alumni Board

Ijeoma Akunyuli and Otto Orondaam have been elected to the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Alumni Board in the United States. Alongside six others elected from different countries, including Mexico, India, and the United States, they will serve the institution for four years, playing a vital role in connecting the global HKS community.

Their responsibilities include: engaging the global alumni community to champion the HKS mission, increasing alumni engagement with one another and the school, collaborating with the Alumni Relations Office to strengthen existing programmes and communication channels, and advising the dean on alumni perspectives, among other responsibilities.

The HKS Alumni Board is a collaborative body comprised of several working committees focusing on engagement, connections, recognition, governance, and communication. They work closely with the Alumni Relations Office, drawing insights from the Director of Alumni Relations, the Dean, and other senior administrators.

Ijeoma is the first daughter of Dora Akunyili, the former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and ex-minister of information who passed in June 2014. In January 2023, she made history as the first Black chief medical officer at the Jersey City Medical Center (RWJ Barnabas Health) in the United States.

Otto, a social entrepreneur, development consultant and community organiser, is the founder of Slum2School Africa. This developmental organisation supports the education of children living in underserved communities and slums.

