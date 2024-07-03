Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on “Unpack With Nay”

“Unpack with Nay” by Angel Anosike returns for its second season, kicking things off with guest Tomike Adeoye, the multi-talented brand influencer and actress known as Olori Ebi. They both dive into heartfelt conversations about navigating life’s complexities, including friendship, personal growth, and coping with grief.

Tomike talks about the power of building a community. She shares a memorable experience of how her community have shown up for her. She says while there are many instances, her community changing their profile photos on social media to support “Ajosepo,” a film where she played a lead character, touched her.

They also talk about motherhood, finding time to rest and dealing with a significant loss. This conversation is an inroad to the many ways Tomike exists as a light for and within her community.

“Unpack with Nay” is a product of NayLiving, a community that creates and promotes access to resources necessary for living a healthy, balanced, and wholesome lifestyle.

Watch the first episode of season 2 below: