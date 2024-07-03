Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in "Commona" Video

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

BN TV Events Style

ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

BN TV Music

Teni's "Young Black Girl From Africa" Video is a Bold Celebration of Black Girl Magic

BN TV Career

"I Stay True To Who I Am" - Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Inspired Living

Femi Ogedengbe Gets Real on His Background & More on "Teju Babyface Deep Dive" Podcast

BN TV Music

Simi Discusses Her Creative Process & Building Strong Marriages on the "90s Baby Show"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Femi & Made Kuti Lit Up the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on “Unpack With Nay”

Avatar photo

Published

43 seconds ago

 on

Unpack with Nay” by Angel Anosike returns for its second season, kicking things off with guest Tomike Adeoye, the multi-talented brand influencer and actress known as Olori Ebi. They both dive into heartfelt conversations about navigating life’s complexities, including friendship, personal growth, and coping with grief.

Tomike talks about the power of building a community. She shares a memorable experience of how her community have shown up for her. She says while there are many instances, her community changing their profile photos on social media to support “Ajosepo,” a film where she played a lead character, touched her.

They also talk about motherhood, finding time to rest and dealing with a significant loss. This conversation is an inroad to the many ways Tomike exists as a light for and within her community.

“Unpack with Nay” is a product of NayLiving, a community that creates and promotes access to resources necessary for living a healthy, balanced, and wholesome lifestyle.

Watch the first episode of season 2 below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?
css.php