Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in “Commona” Video

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tiwa Savage has dropped the music video for “Commona,” featuring rapper and record executive Olamide and producer Mystro. The song is part of the “Water & Garrisoundtrack, which accompanied her debut film of the same name, both released in May 2024.

This “Water & Garri” is a 10-track collection that blends Afropop, R&B, and hip-hop seamlessly. It features collaborations with artists like Ayra Starr, Asa, Richard Bona, Zacardi Cortez, The Cavemen, Black Sherif, and Young Jonn.

Directed by Jyde Ajala, the “Commona” video weaves scenes from the film “Water & Garri” with performances by Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Mystro. The trio brings the song to life, their energy radiating through the screen.

Watch the video below

Listen to “Commona” below

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

