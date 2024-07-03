Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in “Commona” Video

Tiwa Savage has dropped the music video for “Commona,” featuring rapper and record executive Olamide and producer Mystro. The song is part of the “Water & Garri” soundtrack, which accompanied her debut film of the same name, both released in May 2024.

This “Water & Garri” is a 10-track collection that blends Afropop, R&B, and hip-hop seamlessly. It features collaborations with artists like Ayra Starr, Asa, Richard Bona, Zacardi Cortez, The Cavemen, Black Sherif, and Young Jonn.

Directed by Jyde Ajala, the “Commona” video weaves scenes from the film “Water & Garri” with performances by Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Mystro. The trio brings the song to life, their energy radiating through the screen.

