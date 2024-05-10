Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” Soundtrack is Finally Here | Listen

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Today marks a double dose of Tiwa Savage’s magic. Not only can you finally catch her highly anticipated debut film, “Water & Garri,” on Amazon Prime Video, but you can also immerse yourself in its soundtrack album.

This ten-track collection, curated by Tiwa herself, transcends genre boundaries. It seamlessly blends Afropop, R&B, and hip-hop, featuring a lineup of collaborators. Grammy-nominated stars like Olamide and Ayra Starr lend their talents alongside the soulful Asa, the multi-talented Cameroonian artist Richard Bona, and the gospel vocals of Zacardi Cortez. The album also features The Cavemen and rising stars Black Sherif, Young Jonn, and Mystro Sugar. 

“The soundtrack makes heavy use of live instrumentation and ambient sound effects to create an immersive experience while Tiwa returns with her signature overtone-singing,” stated Variety magazine. “The project includes an array of sonic elements from Afrobeat and Afropop to amapiano to R&B, gospel, and hints of mainstream trap and pop.”

Speaking about the creative freedom the soundtrack provided, Tiwa shared, “People expect a certain sound from me, but in doing a soundtrack, I could experiment.” Her commitment to celebrating African culture shines through, as she states, “African culture, I either put it in my fashion or put it in my music, always. It’s because it’s beautiful to be African.”

Stream the soundtrack below

