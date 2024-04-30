Connect with us

Movies & TV Music

Tiwa Savage Reveals Soundtrack for Debut Film 'Water & Garri' feat. Asa, Olamide & Ayra Starr

BN TV Movies & TV

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film "A Tale Of Two Dates" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

From East Africa to Southern Africa... See Trailers For The Non-Nigerian Films Nominated for #AMVCA10

Movies & TV

Blue Ivy, Thandiwe Newton & Beyoncé Star in Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Go Behind the Scenes of Basketmouth's Upcoming Film “A Ghetto Love Story”

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Things Go Spiral when Fejiro Meets her Mentor in Episode 4 (S1) of Manless

Movies & TV Nollywood

Anee Icha is Finding Joy in Acting & Championing Mental Wellness | #BNMeetTheStar

Movies & TV

Yvonne Orji & Sony Pictures Television Bring Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” to TV

Movies & TV Nollywood

Tiwa Savage's "Water & Garri" is Coming to Prime Video on May 10th | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV

Tiwa Savage Reveals Soundtrack for Debut Film ‘Water & Garri’ feat. Asa, Olamide & Ayra Starr

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ahead of her debut film, “Water & Garri,” arriving on Prime Video on May 10th, Tiwa Savage has revealed the full tracklist for the film’s official soundtrack.

The soundtrack will be released via Empire record label company on the same day and features collaborations from artists including, Asa, The Cavemen, Olamide, Mystro Suga, Reekado Banks, Young Jonn, Black Sheriff, Ayra Starr, Richard Bona, and Zacardi Cortez.

The soundtrack boasts 10 songs produced by Blaise Beatz, P.Prime, and Magic Sticks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos

‘Kunle Adebajo on Journalism & His Favourite Works in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

What If Your Child is The Bully?
css.php