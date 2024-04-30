Tiwa Savage Reveals Soundtrack for Debut Film ‘Water & Garri’ feat. Asa, Olamide & Ayra Starr

Ahead of her debut film, “Water & Garri,” arriving on Prime Video on May 10th, Tiwa Savage has revealed the full tracklist for the film’s official soundtrack.

The soundtrack will be released via Empire record label company on the same day and features collaborations from artists including, Asa, The Cavemen, Olamide, Mystro Suga, Reekado Banks, Young Jonn, Black Sheriff, Ayra Starr, Richard Bona, and Zacardi Cortez.

The soundtrack boasts 10 songs produced by Blaise Beatz, P.Prime, and Magic Sticks.