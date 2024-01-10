Tiwa Savage announces Debut Film “Water and Garri” to Premiere Globally on Prime Video this Year



Prime Video will launch Nigerian movie “Water and Garri,” starring superstar singer/songwriter Tiwa Savage, exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

The drama tells the story of Aisha (Savage), an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native home after 10 years away in the U.S., following a family bereavement. At home, things have changed—violence has escalated, and tensions have been high. As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind. Filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, the feature entails gripping cinematography and storytelling. The drama also stars Mike Afolarin (Far From Home), Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money).

“Audiences around the world are looking for well-made, contemporary African stories, and Water and Garri delivers that with a fresh perspective,” said Ayanna Lonian, director, content acquisition, Prime Video. “Both Meji Alabi, as film director, and Tiwa Savage, as the lead, have truly delivered a stellar debut alongside the rest of the incredibly talented cast and crew.”

“Developing and shooting my film from an idea to launching globally on Prime Video is a dream fulfilled,” said Tiwa Savage. “I am excited for my fans and newer audiences to experience this vulnerable side of me that I have never shown. Meji Alabi brought the story to life in such a beautiful way, and I cannot wait to share it with the world.”

Jimi Adesanya, producer and Unbound Studios executive, says, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video, who understood this cultural milestone celebrating the cross-power of film and music, especially out of Africa, at this exciting time.”

Water and Garri is a co-production between Everything Savage, Unbound Studios, and JM Films, directed and edited by Meji Alabi, produced by Jimi Adesanya, and written by Comfort Emmanuel, with music by Tiwa Savage. The executive producers are Savage, Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, Adesanya, and Alabi.

The Nigerian content joins Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies, such as Gen V, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Riches, and Coming 2 America.