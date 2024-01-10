Tobi Bakre and Ini-Abasi Jeffrey Selected for Berlinale Talents 2024

Connect with us

19 hours ago

Nigerian actor Tobi Bakre has been selected as one of the 202 participants in the upcoming Berlinale Talents.

The event, which is slated to take place from February 17–22, 2024, in Berlin, will “connect the talents with the film industry and the Berlinale audience in numerous talks, workshops, and public discussions under the theme: Common Tongues: Speaking Out in the Language of Cinema.”

Nigerain film critic and journalist Ini-Abasi Jeffrey was also selected alongside 10 other Africans talents.

Slim Baccar (Tunisia), Niza Jay (South Africa), Wangechi Ngugi (Kenya), Maisha Maene (DR Congo), Linda Leila Diatta (Nigeria), Aline Amike (Rwandan-born selected for Germany), Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Advik Beni (South Africa), Morad Mostafa (Egypt), and
Fatima Wardy (a Sudanese born and selected from the US) are the 10 other African talents selected on the list.

According to the press release, “All 202 Talents (116 female, 76 male, 10 diverse) work in the disciplines of acting, cinematography, directing, film distribution, film journalism, production, set and digital set design, screenwriting, sound design, score composition, film editing, world sales, and audience design (meaning curators and cinema owners).”

See full list here.

