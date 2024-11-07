Behind the Camera: Meet 10 Powerhouse Directors Shaping Nollywood

When Nollywood comes to your mind, the spotlight, often times, is usually on its star-studded actors, but not today, we are switching things up and talking about the real game changers—the directors who craft the magic behind the scenes. These talented filmmakers bring out the best in actors, thereby transforming scripts into powerful stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Let’s take a look at some of Nollywood’s most brilliant minds who are shaping the industry one film at a time.

Kunle Afolayan

Safe to call him the culture keeper, Kunle is known for taking us on journeys that blend history, culture, and gripping storytelling. From the haunting “The Figurine” to the historical thriller “Anikulapo” and the suspenseful October 1, his films stick with you. He’s also given us the quirky fun of “Phone Swap” and the high-stakes.

Jade Osiberu

With her movies, Jade Osiberu sure knows how keep things fresh. Her debut film “Isoken” was a breath of fresh air, exploring love and societal pressure. While “Gangs of Lagos” brought us gritty, street-level storytelling like we hadn’t seen before.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba did a thing with “The Wedding Party,” a film that’s still a fan favourite to this day. However, with “King of Boys,” she took things to a whole new level, giving us a gripping story of power, ambition, and survival that kept everyone talking. The follow-up, “King of Boys: The Return of the King,” proved Kemi means business, pushing boundaries and showing just how intense and layered Nollywood stories can be.

Kayode Kasum

Kayode has a talent for evoking strong emotions. “This Lady Called Life” is a beautiful, emotional film about dreams and resilience. Then there’s “Sugar Rush,” a fun heist film with plenty of laughs. With each project, from dramas to comedies like “Ajosepo,” Kayode shows he’s got range.

Funke Akindele

If there’s one thing actors do not fail to mention, it is how Funke Akindele brings out the best of them on set. Funke Akindele is not just a face on the screen; she’s a creative force behind the camera. Her film “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” broke records and brought all the laughs. She’s also given us “Your Excellency,” a political satire with her signature comic twist, and “A Tribe Called Judah,” proving she’s made for this.

Tope Oshin

Tope is a skilled storyteller with a knack for creating heartfelt stories and compelling drama. From “New Money” to “Up North,” she knows how to blend romance, humour, and real-life issues. She’s also a talented television director, having worked on popular shows like “Tinsel,” “Hotel Majestic,” and “Hush.”

Mildred Okwo

Mildred has a knack for combining wit with drama. “The Meeting” epitomises her storytelling, combining humour with a look at ordinary issues. Her other films like “Suru’s War” and “Oloibiri“, show she is not afraid to take on major themes.

Niyi Akinmolayan

With his latest film, “Lisabi: The Uprising,” Niyi brings history to life on the screen, showcasing his skill in telling powerful stories. From the laugh-out-loud moments in “Chief Daddy” to the suspenseful twists of “The Set Up,” he’s proven time and again that he knows how to keep audiences entertained and engaged.

Abba Makama

Abba isn’t your typical director, and that’s what makes him interesting. “Green White Green” is a funny, satirical take on Nigerian youth, while “The Lost Okoroshi” explores folklore with a modern twist. “God Calling” showed a different side of him, tackling themes of faith and self-discovery.

Moses Inwang

Moses is the kind of director who takes risks. He’s tackled everything from political thrillers like “Alter Ego” to the psychological thriller “Blood Vessel.” Some of his other notable works include “Lockdown,” and “Bad Comments.”