You’re Invited to a Special Fan Screening of The Smart Money Woman S2 + Images from The Launch Watch Party!

The Smart Money Woman Season Two launched with a glamorous exclusive screening event, and we are obsessed!

Visionary filmmaker Arese Ugwu, along with director Wande Thomas and stars Osas Ighodaro and Toni Tones, took over FilmHouse Lekki’s IMAX for an unforgettable evening on Thursday.

Based on the novel by Arese Ugwu, The Smart Money Woman series brings to life the journey of Zuri, played by Osas Ighodaro, and her friends as they navigate the glamorous yet challenging landscape of modern Lagos.

Balancing romance, friendship, and ambition, the story delves into the financial triumphs and setbacks women face while highlighting the importance of economic empowerment. As Zuri learns to tackle money matters with the help of her savvy inner circle, she also embarks on a journey of self-discovery, growing in ways she never imagined possible.

More than 50 members of the Smart Money Woman community gathered to watch the first two episodes and participate in a lively meet and greet with the cast and director.

AZUWA STUDIOS is offering you and a friend the opportunity to see the episode 3 & 4 series on Thursday!

Join the cast & crew on Thursday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. at Filmhouse Landmark for a private fan screening of The Smart Money Woman Season Two to immediately follow at 6.30 p.m. at the FilmHouse Cinema Landmark and a Q&A post screening. Be sure to click here to RSVP, and hurry — seats are limited! We can’t wait to see you there!

Catch new episodes of The Smart Money Woman Season Two every Thursday at 6:30 PM, streaming free on the Azuwa Studios YouTube channel

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman Season Two