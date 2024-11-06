Connect with us

Events Promotions

NBA Nigeria Hosts the Third Edition of “NBA Meets Art” at Art X Lagos | Catch the Highlights

Events Nollywood

You're Invited to a Special Fan Screening of The Smart Money Woman S2 + Images from The Launch Watch Party!

Events News Promotions

Lagos Cocktail Week 2024 Celebrates 10 Years of Mixology Excellence and Cultural Influence

Cuisine Events Promotions

6 Easy Steps To Participate in Restaurant Week 2024

Events TRAVEL

From Omotunde's POV: Milestone Celebration, Special Fireside Chat & More at the AWCAA Anniversary & FundRaiser Gala

Events Promotions

Catch the exclusive Highlights from Glenfiddich’s Exclusive Sleeves Unveiling in October

Events News Promotions

Honouring Leaders: Access Bank Launches ‘Power of 100 Africa’ to Celebrate Trailblazing Women Across the Continent

Events Promotions

Art of Technology Lagos Returns for Its 6th Edition, Exploring the Future of AI in Lagos’ Digital Landscape

Events News Promotions

Ashluxury Hosts Multi-Sensory Launch of "Coffee in Paris" by The Street Scent

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Promotions

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

Events

NBA Nigeria Hosts the Third Edition of “NBA Meets Art” at Art X Lagos | Catch the Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

NBA Nigeria successfully hosted the third edition of “NBA Meets Art” during the renowned Art X Lagos at The Federal Palace in Lagos, which runs until Sunday, November 3.

This year’s installation, titled “Breaking Barriers,” features the vibrant work of Nigerian pop artist Williams Chechet, celebrating basketball as a catalyst for identity, hope, and inspiration.

“Breaking Barriers” artistically illustrates the interplay between basketball and cultural symbols, using augmented reality to engage visitors in a unique, interactive experience. Attendees could watch the artwork come to life through their mobile devices, contributing to a dynamic art collage and celebrating the communal spirit of basketball.

Gbemisola Abudu, Vice President and Head of NBA Nigeria, expressed her excitement, stating,

NBA Meets Art continues to be a great platform that represents the unique intersection of basketball and African culture. We are thrilled to deepen our engagement at Art X Lagos through Williams Chechet’s work, which inspires the next generation to dream beyond their present limitations. As we explore our heritage and Nigeria’s impact on basketball and art, we celebrate the game’s power in building connections and breaking barriers.

The “NBA Meets Art” series continues to resonate with audiences, having previously showcased the work of Dennis Osadebe in 2022, further solidifying its position as a significant platform at Art X Lagos. As the weekend unfolds, the intersection of basketball, art, and culture promises to inspire attendees and reinforce the transformative power of creativity and collaboration.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php