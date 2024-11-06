NBA Nigeria Hosts the Third Edition of “NBA Meets Art” at Art X Lagos | Catch the Highlights

NBA Nigeria successfully hosted the third edition of “NBA Meets Art” during the renowned Art X Lagos at The Federal Palace in Lagos, which runs until Sunday, November 3.

This year’s installation, titled “Breaking Barriers,” features the vibrant work of Nigerian pop artist Williams Chechet, celebrating basketball as a catalyst for identity, hope, and inspiration.

“Breaking Barriers” artistically illustrates the interplay between basketball and cultural symbols, using augmented reality to engage visitors in a unique, interactive experience. Attendees could watch the artwork come to life through their mobile devices, contributing to a dynamic art collage and celebrating the communal spirit of basketball.

Gbemisola Abudu, Vice President and Head of NBA Nigeria, expressed her excitement, stating,

NBA Meets Art continues to be a great platform that represents the unique intersection of basketball and African culture. We are thrilled to deepen our engagement at Art X Lagos through Williams Chechet’s work, which inspires the next generation to dream beyond their present limitations. As we explore our heritage and Nigeria’s impact on basketball and art, we celebrate the game’s power in building connections and breaking barriers.

The “NBA Meets Art” series continues to resonate with audiences, having previously showcased the work of Dennis Osadebe in 2022, further solidifying its position as a significant platform at Art X Lagos. As the weekend unfolds, the intersection of basketball, art, and culture promises to inspire attendees and reinforce the transformative power of creativity and collaboration.

