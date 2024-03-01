Africa Takeover: Tobi Bakare, Korty, Bontle Modiselle, and Other Stars at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

A couple of weeks ago, in the vibrant city of Indianapolis, the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend unfolded with a series of unprecedented celebrations of basketball, culture, and African influence. The standout feature of this year’s festivities was the Africa Takeover, where renowned figures such as TV and film personalities Bontle Modiselle, Korty, and Tobi Bakre, as well as South African music stars Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela, came together to celebrate this intersection of sport and pop culture. The Africa Takeover was not just an influencer trip; it was an exhilarating experience that provided an exclusive preview of the weekend through their daily content. From their enjoyable moments at the NBA House to the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, these stars treated their followers to fire fits and candid moments and fueled their passion for the game. At the heart of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA Africa Luncheon was a pivotal moment. Gbemisola Abudu, NBA Africa VP and Country Head of NBA Nigeria expressed the significance of this event.

Abudu noted, “The NBA Africa All-Star Luncheon was a great opportunity to engage with NBA senior leadership, FIBA, NBA Africa investors, and former NBA players and stakeholders from a cross-section of industries, some of them from Nigeria, including Tope Lawani of Helios Investments and Afrobeats musician Pheelz, to name a few. It was also a great platform to showcase the NBA and BAL’s economic and cultural impact on the continent. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum and expand the game in Nigeria and across Africa, as the fourth BAL season is set to get underway in less than three weeks.”

With the promise of more cross-industry collaborations and partnerships, the NBA’s mission to enrich global communities is gaining momentum. The connection between basketball and culture reached its pinnacle during the crossover concert featuring the sensational T-Pain and the celebrity All-Star game, where Lil Wayne made a captivating appearance. The halftime performance by the incredible Jennifer Hudson added a touch of glamour to an already star-studded weekend.

On the court, the competition was fierce, and the accolades were well-deserved. Damian Lillard‘s exceptional skills secured him the prestigious 2024 KIA All-Star MVP award. Meanwhile, in a historic moment, Stephen Curry showcased his prowess by winning the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge against Sabrina Lonescu. Amidst the stunning display of skills, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat link up via Nigerian players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Not to leave out one of the developmental programs of the NBA, the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp showcased the rising stars from Africa. Among the 40 prospects from around the world, eight emerging talents from the African continent marked their presence, underlining the global impact of basketball development initiatives. Congratulations to the Eastern Conference on their 2024 NBA All-Star win! Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard, who showcased an outstanding performance by scoring 39 points and sinking an impressive 11 3-pointers, led the Eastern Conference to a record-setting 211-186 victory over the Western Conference. More to come from NBA Nigeria in 2024

Tip off your unique NBA experience this season by visiting www.nba.com/id the league’s global membership program, which gives you access to member perks, behind-the-scenes content, discounts, and more.

