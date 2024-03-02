Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will Join Mary Edoro on #BNSCONVOS Today! Here’s How You Can Participate

Our enlightening Women’s Month Conversations are back! Join us every Saturday in March at 5PM WAT for #BNSCONVOS

Opening the #BNSCONVOS for the 5th Edition of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is a candid interview, powered by NIVEA, with 2 of Nollywood’s most sought-after stars — Beverly Naya and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Join us as we delve into the world of beauty beyond trends and cultural influences with these simply gorgeous powerhouses, both prominent figures in media, TV, and film. Balancing successful public careers, these remarkable women embrace their authentic selves unapologetically, paving the way for others to do the same.

Beverly Naya and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will share with rare openness their inspiring journeys of challenging norms and breaking stereotypes in their field. Get ready for an insightful discussion on redefining beauty standards and embracing diversity in the media industry.

The Speakers

Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya is an award-winning actress and entrepreneur. Born in England, she studied scriptwriting and film-making at Roehampton University before relocating to Nigeria to focus on being a part of the industry.

Having acted in several well-received movies including When Love Happens, Before30, Catcher, The Perfect Picture and The Wedding Party; she has grown to become one of the most recognised actors in the entertainment industry today.

Beverly Naya’s first documentary titled “Skin“, which focuses on colourism and how it affects our society, has gone on to screen at over 12 film festivals around the world. The award-winning documentary was produced under her production company Benaya LTD for Netflix and has received global acclaim.

In 2018, Beverly was honoured by Forbes Africa on its coveted “30 under 30” list for her tremendous contribution to the creative industry. She has also received several international awards for her outstanding documentary, Skin, which has been touring secondary schools and universities across Africa with the support of the Ford Foundation.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman is an actor, model, mother and producer. She came into the limelight after playing the role — Bimpe Adekoya, from the acclaimed M-Net soap opera, Tinsel.

Her career in the industry spans almost 15 years and she has featured in several high-end films including The Meeting, Out of Luck, Chief Daddy, and Rumor Has It to name a few.

Linda has a beautiful son with her husband — Ibrahim Suleiman — with whom she co-produces the impactful podcast called the “Due Parenting“ pod.

Mary Edoro

Mary Edoro is a seasoned digital projects and partnerships expert with extensive experience in strategic leadership and a broad specialisation in the intersection of media and consumer technology.

Currently the Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy at BellaNaija, Mary initiated the annual BellaNaija Style Women’s Month: a social impact-led digital festival for the celebration and upliftment of African women, now in its 5th year.

She has led major projects with Google, MAC Cosmetics, The Italian Trade Agency, Unilever’s SUNLIGHT, TECNO, and MultiChoice among other mega brands. Her works have appeared in the New York Times, BusinessDay Newspapers, on Channels TV, among other multinational and international publications.

She was a 2022 Foreign Media representative at the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit in Washington D.C. and is passionate about using her platform to up-skill, coach and mentor younger generations.

Don’t miss this #BNSCONVOS!

Date: Today! 2nd March, 2024

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

Topic: Challenging the Norm: Beauty Beyond Trends & Influences

Follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos, #BNSWomensMonth, and #BNSWomensMonth2024

