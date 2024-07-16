NBA Nigeria Hosted the First Jr. NBA/WNBA Elite Camp: See Highlight

Connect with us

NBA Nigeria recently hosted the first Jr. NBA / Jr. WNBA Elite Camp in Nigeria, coinciding with the visit of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to the country.
Led by two-time WNBA All-Star and Council Member Chiney Ogwumike, the camp featured a basketball clinic for 40 boys and girls under 16, followed by exciting three-on-three and five-on-five games.
The Jr. NBA / Jr. WNBA program, a global youth basketball initiative, focuses on teaching the game’s fundamental skills and core values at the grassroots level. To enhance the youth basketball experience for players, coaches, and parents, this program reached over 170,000 youth in Africa last year and plans to host quarterly camps for talent identification.
NBA Nigeria remains committed to providing a platform for young athletes to learn, showcase their skills, and receive top-tier coaching through initiatives like the Jr. NBA / Jr. WNBA Elite Camp.
By emphasising fundamental skills and values, NBA Nigeria nurtures future basketball talent and empowers these young individuals for success on and off the court.

