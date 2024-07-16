Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, and Simisola Gbadamosi Take the Stage at Essence Film Festival 2024

Nigeria once again solidified its position as a global cinematic powerhouse at the Essence Film Festival 2024. In its third consecutive year, Nollywood made a resounding impact, sharing the spotlight with international film industry giants.

Held from July 5–7, 2024, the highlight of the festival was an intriguing panel on July 6 curated by Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Founder and CEO of That Good Media, which had some of Nollywood’s brightest stars: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, Simisola Gbadamosi, and Eso Dike as speakers. These industry trailblazers shared astute insights, enthralling audiences and industry stakeholders alike with their stories and experiences. Their participation underscored the vitality and incredible talent within Nollywood, pushing Nigerian cinema further into the international spotlight.

“As the most populous black nation on earth and home to the second largest film industry, we need more visibility in global storytelling, and panels like this expedite that. Our participation at the Essence Film Festival not only showcases the unique narratives and talents of Nollywood but also reinforces our commitment to creating global dialogues through film” said Toyosi Etim-Effiong in her opening remark.

Moderated by CNN‘s Stephanie Busari, the panel titled, “Building Bridges: Collaborating with Nollywood for Global Success,” explored the transformative potential of cross-cultural collaboration within the dynamic landscape of the vibrant Nollywood film industry. The discussion delved into the strategies, partnerships, and creative exchanges that continue to propel Nollywood onto the global stage.

From forging alliances with international filmmakers to leveraging digital platforms for global distribution, the discussion navigated the intricacies of building sustainable bridges between Nollywood and the global entertainment ecosystem.

Uche Jombo emphasised the significance of crafting compelling local stories that resonate universally, while Eso Dike offered a firsthand account of a Nigerian actor’s experience in the United States. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde underscored the importance of staying true to one’s roots and fostering a supportive network within the industry. Simisola Gbadamosi shared her unexpected journey to a Disney production, inspiring aspiring filmmakers.

The Essence Film Festival 2024 provided a dynamic environment for networking, screenings, and insightful discussions, showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and storytelling prowess. As the festival draws to a close, it is evident that Nollywood’s impact on the global stage continues to grow, paving the way for exciting collaborations and opportunities in the future.

For further information and updates, please visit the website or social media.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Essence Film Festival 2024