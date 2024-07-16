Monica Awe-Etuk’s Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don’t Miss These Must-See Looks!

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The annual ESSENCE Festival just wrapped up, and it’s been all shades of excitement. Atlanta-based fashion blogger and influencer Monica Awe-Etuk, better known as Awed by Monica, a.k.a Awed by Moni, debuted at this year’s ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans.

The fashion influencer served jaw-dropping outfits that perfectly blended chic and bold fashion styles, talk about effortlessly fabulous. For Moni, it was a slay fest and slay she did! Here is a rundown of the outfits she rocked:

Look 1

For her first look, she went with bold chic pieces, rocking a floral two-piece which she paired with bold accessory choices. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Look 2

Monica rocked a blue striped shirt with a matching mini skirt which she paired with a brown belt bag and platform loafers. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Look 3

She opted for a sultry style for this look wearing a backless white plunging dress paired with a body necklace. She kept the look simple with chocolate brown slippers. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Look 4

It was an African print type of day as Monica rocked a shirt and short two-piece with a bralette. She paired it with white ankle socks, sneakers, and bold accessories. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Look 5

The LBD came into play on this day. Moni kept it simple and chic in a little black dress and platform loafers. For accessories, she rocked layered pearl necklaces and pearl studs with fancy bracelets. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Swipe through the carousel for her ESSENCE Fest recap:

Credit: @awedbymoni

