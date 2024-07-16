Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty Style

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Beauty BN TV Music

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Beauty BN TV

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

Beauty Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Beauty Promotions

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

Beauty Style

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Beauty

Monica Awe-Etuk’s Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don’t Miss These Must-See Looks!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The annual ESSENCE Festival just wrapped up, and it’s been all shades of excitement. Atlanta-based fashion blogger and influencer Monica Awe-Etuk, better known as Awed by Monica, a.k.a Awed by Moni, debuted at this year’s ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans.

The fashion influencer served jaw-dropping outfits that perfectly blended chic and bold fashion styles, talk about effortlessly fabulous. For Moni, it was a slay fest and slay she did! Here is a rundown of the outfits she rocked:

Look 1

For her first look, she went with bold chic pieces, rocking a floral two-piece which she paired with bold accessory choices. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

Look 2

Monica rocked a blue striped shirt with a matching mini skirt which she paired with a brown belt bag and platform loafers. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

Look 3

She opted for a sultry style for this look wearing a backless white plunging dress paired with a body necklace. She kept the look simple with chocolate brown slippers. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

Look 4

It was an African print type of day as Monica rocked a shirt and short two-piece with a bralette. She paired it with white ankle socks, sneakers, and bold accessories. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

Look 5

The LBD came into play on this day. Moni kept it simple and chic in a little black dress and platform loafers. For accessories, she rocked layered pearl necklaces and pearl studs with fancy bracelets. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

Swipe through the carousel for her ESSENCE Fest recap:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

Credit: @awedbymoni

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php