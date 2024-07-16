Anendlessocean’s “Sweet Home” Music Video is a Love Letter | Watch

Anedlessocean is out with a new music video for “Sweet Home,” a track from his recently released EP, “Hexagon.”

“Sweet Home” is a love song. In it, Anedlessocean is enthralled by a strong and beautiful woman and acknowledges the pressures she faces but assures her of his unwavering support.

He pledges to overcome his shortcomings and shower her with affection, seeing her worth grow with every passing moment. The accompanying lyric video features Anendlessocean serenading his muse.

Watch below: