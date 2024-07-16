Connect with us

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean's "Sweet Home" Music Video is a Love Letter | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

BN TV Relationships

Why Are You Still Single? Akah & Claire Nnani Unpack the Reasons

BN TV Music

Rema Shuts Down Doubts in "Hehehe" Music Video

BN TV Career

"Role modelling is a powerful tool" - Mary Akpobome Discusses Workplace Success on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Inspired Music

#WithChude: Ego Ogbaro Discusses Her Journey Beyond Lagbaja to Finding New Success

BN TV Events Music

Chima Udoye Wins "Nigerian Idol" Season 9!

BN TV Living

Bunmi George Opens Up About Loss & Finding Strength in Sisterhood on "Unpack With Nay"

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

BN TV Cuisine

Level Up Your Grilling with Suya-Spiced Corn on the Cob!

BN TV

Anendlessocean’s “Sweet Home” Music Video is a Love Letter | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Anedlessocean is out with a new music video for “Sweet Home,” a track from his recently released EP, “Hexagon.”

“Sweet Home” is a love song. In it, Anedlessocean is enthralled by a strong and beautiful woman and acknowledges the pressures she faces but assures her of his unwavering support.

He pledges to overcome his shortcomings and shower her with affection, seeing her worth grow with every passing moment. The accompanying lyric video features Anendlessocean serenading his muse.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php