Anendlessocean Serenades Us with Soulful Sounds on “Hexagon” EP

Love and devotion take centre stage on Anendlessocean’s brand-new EP, “Hexagon.” Fans were treated to a taste of the project with the earlier release of “Lmly (Let Me Love You),” the fifth track on the EP. More recently, the artist dropped the lead single, “Love Practitioner.“

“Hexagon” unfolds across five tracks: “Be,” “Burn,” and “Sweet Home” join the previously released “Love Practitioner” and “Lmly.”

The entire project was mixed and mastered by SoundMind Pro.

Stream the EP below: