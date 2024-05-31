Leather Park, Odunsi (The Engine) & Bena Team Up for Dance Track “Therapy”

Three artists, Leather Park, Odunsi (The Engine), and Bena have come together in a brand new song, “Therapy,” a pulsating dance track produced by Odunsi and Rillo.

The song seems to explore the intoxicating power of connection on the dance floor. The lyrics (“I-I-I love when you dance like this / I love when you tell me you obsessed like this”) paint a picture of two people feeding off each other’s energy, their movements and words fueling a passionate exchange.

“Therapy” isn’t just about physical movement; it’s about the emotional release and connection on the dance floor. It’s a sonic invitation to let loose, celebrate attraction, and find liberation in a shared rhythm.

Listen below: