BN TV

Watch The Cavemen Perform “Bena” Live in Finland

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Cavemen, Nigerian highlife band consisting of sibling duo Kingsley Okorie, a bassist, and Benjamin James, a drummer, are wrapping up their European tour. In Finland, the duo performed “Bena,” a track from their 2020 debut album, “Roots.”

The song “Bena” is about a man frustrated with a gold-digging lover who is more interested in his money than their relationship.

 The Cavemen will next bring their high-energy performances to Ohio, USA.

Watch below:

