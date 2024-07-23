BN TV
Watch The Cavemen Perform “Bena” Live in Finland
The Cavemen, Nigerian highlife band consisting of sibling duo Kingsley Okorie, a bassist, and Benjamin James, a drummer, are wrapping up their European tour. In Finland, the duo performed “Bena,” a track from their 2020 debut album, “Roots.”
The song “Bena” is about a man frustrated with a gold-digging lover who is more interested in his money than their relationship.
The Cavemen will next bring their high-energy performances to Ohio, USA.
Watch below: