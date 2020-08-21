Connect with us

It's Here! The Cavemen release their Debut Album "ROOTS"

Tiwa Savage's Performance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" will Blow your Mind

New Music: Cynthia Morgan - Hustle

New Video: May D feat. Davido - Lowo Lowo

New Video: Harrysong feat. Rudeboy - Konna

New Video: Falz - One Trouser

Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Getting Ready to Pop!

New EP: DJ Lambo - A Tale Of Two Cities

New EP: Badyouth - Master Groove

We Can't Get Enough of Adekunle Gold's New Album "Afro Pop Vol. 1"

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Praised highlife band The Cavemen delivers a breathtaking debut album with “ROOTS.”

They described as the past, present, and future of highlife, a sound with deep roots in the history of African music.

They are proud to invite you into the Cave for their debut album, “ROOTS,” an expansive journey through the rich sound of highlife and a heartfelt offering from two of Nigeria’s brightest young talents.

Filled with a desire to make the kind of music that they grew up listening to, the band has taken a journey to bring the sounds of the past into the future, positioning themselves as a bridge between generations.

Whether it’s the strings reminiscent of a dusty sunrise on ‘Akaraka’ or the irresistible drum patterns on ‘Bolo Bolo’, the album contains a variety of moments that music lovers will truly appreciate, and carries on the tradition of their musical ancestors, exploring the beauty that can be found in this pillar of Nigerian and African culture.

Experience “Roots” below.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

