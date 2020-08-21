It’s Here! The Cavemen release their Debut Album “ROOTS”

Praised highlife band The Cavemen delivers a breathtaking debut album with “ROOTS.”

They described as the past, present, and future of highlife, a sound with deep roots in the history of African music.

They are proud to invite you into the Cave for their debut album, “ROOTS,” an expansive journey through the rich sound of highlife and a heartfelt offering from two of Nigeria’s brightest young talents.

Filled with a desire to make the kind of music that they grew up listening to, the band has taken a journey to bring the sounds of the past into the future, positioning themselves as a bridge between generations.

Whether it’s the strings reminiscent of a dusty sunrise on ‘Akaraka’ or the irresistible drum patterns on ‘Bolo Bolo’, the album contains a variety of moments that music lovers will truly appreciate, and carries on the tradition of their musical ancestors, exploring the beauty that can be found in this pillar of Nigerian and African culture.

Experience “Roots” below.