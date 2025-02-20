Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for “No Love In Lagos”

Really, there’s no love in Lagos? Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and Nsikak David seem pretty convinced in the newly released visuals for their song “No Love in Lagos.”

The song captures the experience of searching for love in a city where everyone seems to have a different agenda. “Omo what’s up, this could be a story about us. Every time I fell in love in Lagos, I just knew that I was lost. Feels like everybody came to chop. Some people brought their hearts, while some other people came here to lalux.”

Love in Lagos is unpredictable. One moment, everything feels perfect, like a late-night drive under city lights. The next, the energy shifts, and you start to wonder if you were the only one taking it seriously. Some people come with open hearts, some are just here for the thrill, and others see love as a game where feelings are merely collateral. Before you even catch your breath, the story has changed, and you are left questioning if you were ever really part of it.

Well, the visuals are out now. Watch below and decide for yourself, is there really no love in Lagos?