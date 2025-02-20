Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

Ever thought about trying lamb but weren’t sure where to start because you’re more familiar with beef or goat? Ivan Eats has just the recipe to change your mind. His braised lamb shanks with rutabaga mash might just make lamb your new favourite protein. Slow-cooked until tender and packed with deep, comforting flavours, this dish is the definition of cosy indulgence.

The lamb shanks are cooked low and slow in a rich, aromatic sauce infused with herbs, spices, and red wine, making them fall-apart tender. And instead of the usual potato mash, this recipe switches things up with a creamy rutabaga mash made with parsnips and potatoes, adding a subtle sweetness that perfectly balances the bold, savoury flavours of the lamb.

This dish is all about layering flavours. Fragrant rosemary, thyme, and sage bring warmth and depth, while a splash of red wine elevates the sauce, giving it a richness that feels extra special. And if you have the time, homemade beef stock is the ultimate game-changer, adding a depth that store-bought versions just can’t match.

To serve, place a lamb shank over a generous scoop of mash and drizzle with the glossy, flavour-packed sauce. A sprinkle of fresh herbs adds the perfect finishing touch, making this dish as beautiful as it is delicious. Whether you’re cooking for a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a comforting homemade meal, this is a recipe worth keeping.

Watch how to make it below: