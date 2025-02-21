Phyno and Fave Let Their Single “Deep” Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

Phyno and Fave bring the emotions of “Deep“ to life with visuals that feel as intense as the song itself.

The video opens with Fave in a dimly lit room, her face framed by warm, intimate lighting. She delivers her lines with that soft but intense energy she’s known for. Her voice is the heart of the song. She sings about needing a sign, craving a love that burns deep, and you can feel every word.

Phyno steps in with verses that mixes love and reassurance. He talks about staying grounded, proving his devotion, and fighting for what he wants.

Watch below.