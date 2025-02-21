Connect with us

BN TV Music

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

BN TV Cuisine

Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

BN TV Music

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

BN TV Cuisine

Uzom’s Kitchen Shows Us How to Make a Rich Pot of Okazi Soup

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

BN TV Music

Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in "SMH" Visuals

BN TV Music

Burna Boy's "Update" is the Feel-Good Anthem We All Need

BN TV Music

"Update Tomorrow" Burna Boy Drops a Hint, But What’s Coming?

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Tems Introduces Aston Martin’s New Race Car With a Live Performance

BN TV

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single “Deep” Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Phyno and Fave bring the emotions of “Deep to life with visuals that feel as intense as the song itself.

The video opens with Fave in a dimly lit room, her face framed by warm, intimate lighting. She delivers her lines with that soft but intense energy she’s known for. Her voice is the heart of the song. She sings about needing a sign, craving a love that burns deep, and you can feel every word.

Phyno steps in with verses that mixes love and reassurance. He talks about staying grounded, proving his devotion, and fighting for what he wants.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php