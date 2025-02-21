Connect with us

Music Style

Joeboy's Monochrome Green Suit is the Bold Fashion Statement We Love 

Inspired Music

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Snag NAACP Awards in Music and Film

BN TV Music

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

Music

Seyi Vibez Opens the Year with "Children of Africa" EP

BN TV Music

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

Living Music Scoop Style

Moses Bliss Rings in 30 in Grand Style with a Regal Red & Gold Agbada

Inspired Music Scoop

Tems at F1, Ayra Starr’s Double MOBO Win, Tyla's Vogue Cover—The Girls Are Winning! 

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

BN TV Music

Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in "SMH" Visuals

BN TV Music

Burna Boy's "Update" is the Feel-Good Anthem We All Need

Music

Joeboy’s Monochrome Green Suit is the Bold Fashion Statement We Love 

Joeboy’s bold green suit is a masterclass in monochrome styling, proving that menswear can be both daring and cool.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Joeboy/Instagram

Don’t you just love green? And isn’t it even better when your favourite celebrities pull off monochrome looks you’ve been wondering how to style?

Joeboy is showing us exactly how to rock an all-green outfit with easy charm. His suit is a bright shade of green, featuring a well-tailored blazer and matching trousers. He pairs it with black shoes and white socks, a combination so sleek that we’re already taking notes for future white-and-green styling. He finishes off the look with some accessories—a watch, rings, bracelets, and earrings that add just the right touch of personality.

The entire outfit is bold and striking, with a fresh and confident energy. There’s something undeniably cool about men embracing bold colours, and Joeboy does it so well.

Fresh off the release of his latest single ‘SMH,’ he’s getting ready for his third studio album while also serving some serious style inspiration.

See his photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOEBOY (@joeboyofficial)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php