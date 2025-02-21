Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Snag NAACP Awards in Music and Film

The Carter family are keeping the wins in-house, adding even more silverware to their collection at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Beyoncé Knowles–Carter, the 35-time Grammy winner, continues her reign, winning Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album for her history-making country record ‘Cowboy Carter.’ She was also nominated for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for her single ’16 Carriages.’

Queen Bey wasn’t the only Carter in the spotlight—Blue Ivy also had a winning night. The 13-year-old secured her second NAACP Image Award, winning Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) for her role as Kiara in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ The mother-daughter duo both contributed to the highly anticipated Lion King prequel, which premiered in December.

For those unfamiliar, the NAACP Image Awards, presented annually by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, celebrate the achievements of people of colour across film, theatre, music, television, and literature, with over 40 award categories.

With these latest wins, Beyoncé remains the most-awarded artist in NAACP Image Awards history, with 27 career wins.

Her NAACP triumph follows a major night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she made history by winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year for ‘Cowboy Carter.’

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will conclude with its main broadcast on 22 February, airing live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.