Mark Your Calendars: Alo Concert With DOTTi the Deity in Lagos, August 4th

Avatar photo

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Afrovibes Africa is out to create unique experiences around African culture, and this is the driving idea behind Àló, a folk music affair.

On August 4, 2024, the concert will take place at Alliance Française, Lagos, featuring culturally rich acts like Kotrell, Lumee, Olóòtú Àgbà, Oiza x Meyi, Femi Leye & The Jazz Republic, Sunday Okpo, and Solemn Sounds.

Although a brainchild of Afrovibes Africa, this year’s Àló is in collaboration with DOTTi The Deity, an indigenous songwriter and performer who blends folk music, soul, and pop with influences from Fatoumata Diawara, King Sunny Ade, Oumou Sangare, Mali Music, and Adeolu Akinsanya.

Àló, meaning “story that has music,”  started as an idea to share folk music and has morphed into a unique experience and an alternative for people to have a good time enjoying music that takes them back to their roots. This edition is sponsored by Jameson Black Barrel and supported by Goldberg Black Lager and Metacraft.

Afrovibes Africa, as a cultural platform, fulfils its intent by promoting African culture through music and style through entertainment.

Àló promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the richness of African heritage and ensuring that these vital cultural stories resonate with new generations.

Tickets for Àló are available here.

